NOW you can be even more confident when purchasing Haier home appliances, as the company recently opened its flagship customer service centre in Puchong, Selangor.

Haier is also the first home appliance brand to have a 24/7 Careline service, which customers can call at 1800 88 6666.

At the launch of the centre, Haier Electrical Appliances (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Shi ZhiYuan said: “We want to provide the best customer service experience and satisfaction through personalised attention, interaction, and service activities.

“Customers can (also) contact our Careline anytime, any day, to address any product concerns or issues. We want customers to know that Haier is a high quality and reliable brand with value-added after-sales services”.

In addition, the new Haier Exclusive Service Centre (HESC) not only functions as a technical support centre, but will also provide repair services and more.

According to Haier Electrical Appliances senior manager Jasmine Lee, the HESC will be the focal point for all services and support for Haier products in the Klang Valley.

During a tour of the facility, which is conveniently located next to a Haier showroom, Lee told the media that the HESC has two service workshops, one for small items such as air fryers and TVs, and the other for large items such as fridges and washing machines.

“Although customers can call us for on-site services and repairs, we understand that others prefer to bring in the appliances themselves,” said Lee.

“Customers can bring their appliances through the front door or, to make it even more convenient for them, use our drive-through service at the back of the HESC.”

Aside from being able to make an appointment to drop off their items for repairs at the HESC, customers can also pick up their newly-repaird appliances here.

Lee added: “Our workshop for large items also doubles as our testing facility, where we ensure that our products are up to quality, regulatory, and legal specifications.”

In addition to the service centre, Haier introduced the Haier Service Mobile App earlier this year.

“Our service engineers use the app during their fieldwork nationwide. With it, they can view job data in the field, pick new jobs assigned by the Careline, order parts, update jobs, and get customers acknowledgement for job completion,” said Lee.