NEW FROM REALME



THE Snapdragon 710-powered 6.3in Realme 3 Pro device comes with either 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage for RM999, or 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage for RM899.

It touts fast charging in the form of VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, a 16MP rear camera with a 5MP depth sensor and a 25MP front-facing camera.

DISCOVER CREATOR SHOWS

ENJOY exclusive shows ranging from sitcoms to mockumentaries, and animation by your favourite creators and personalities on Snapchat’s Creator Shows.

Like all Shows on Snapchat, they will air on the Discover page, to the right of the camera. Each episode is between three to five minutes in length, and a season averages 8-10 episodes.

To watch and subscribe, go to your Discover page in Snapchat, tap the ‘Search’ bar at the top of the Discover page and search for your favourite ‘Shows’.

A list of ‘Shows’ will appear based on your keywords. Finally, select your favourite ‘Shows’, and subscribe to the ones you like.

TIKTOK FITNESS CHALLENGE

TIKTOK recently partnered with Celebrity Fitness to launch the #everydayIgetBETTER challenge in Malaysia.

From July 15, TikTok users are encouraged to complete five workout tasks in their uploaded videos and tag them with #everydayIgetBETTER.

Selected videos will stand a chance to win prizes including gym memberships, Mi Smart Band 4, TikTok merchandise and a 14-day Celebrity Fitness Trial Pass.

LATEST IN REDMI SERIES

THE Redmi 7A comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and a 4000mAh battery with a 10W charger, splash-resistance and improved speakers.

As well as the ability to receive FM radio signals without an external antenna, it also features a 5.45in HD+ Display, a 12MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera.

Available in two colours – matte blue and matte black, the 2GB memory with 16GB storage model is priced at RM399, while the 2GB memory with 32GB storage is priced at RM439.

NEW COLOUR NEGATIVE FILM

MADE by Lomography, the once-ubiquitous makers of toy plastic cameras, the new film will be available in 35mm, 120, 110, and 16mm format on Kickstarter.

LomoChrome Metropolis has a unique extended 100 to 400 ISO range and an equally-unique look with desaturated colours and high contrast.