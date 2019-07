FOUR new entries to the Republic of Gaming (ROG) lineup made up the bulk of Asus’ recent showcase of its latest and greatest gaming hardware coming to Malaysia. One item, in particular, outshone them all.

The price tag alone shocked many – a whopping RM26,999 – but the ROG Mothership has the name, looks, and specifications that turned many heads.

Targeted at both hardcore gamer and the creative industry, the all-in-one ROG Mothership has a precision-made aluminium body protecting the powerful Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX0280 GPU and three high-performance 512GB SSDs set to Raid 0 configuration.

The face of the ROG Mothership is a gorgeous 17.3in with features and specifications aimed directly at its target audience. It will be available in mid-July.

For something more portable, ROG offers the ROG Zephrus S (RM8,899) and ROG Strix G (RM3,899) in the cool-looking stylish ROG glacier blue. They will be available by end August.

The Intel Core i7-powered ROG Zephrus S comes fitted with an Nvidia Geforce RTX2070 GPU while the Strix G will have an Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 GPU.

Last, but not least, is the ROG Huracan G21 compact 13-litre chassis gaming desktop. It is powered by up to the latest 9th Generation Intel Core i9 processor with up to 32GB of DDR4 2666MHz memory, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB graphics.

It comes with up to a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and a 2TB HDD. A 2TB HDD with Intel Optane Memory technology is also available. The Intel Optane enables SSD-like performance from a large HDD.

Available in August, the Huracan starts at RM6,299, but can go up to at least RM11,999 for the highest specifications as listed above.