Nintendo’s Mario game about creating Mario games, “Super Mario Maker 2,“ sets up on Switch, while silly puzzle sim “Human Fall Flat” wobbles onto mobile, and “F1 2019” represents the racing franchise’s best days. Detective mystery fans are well served this week with both “Yakuza” spin-off “Judgement” and Lovecraftian thriller “The Sinking City.” Super Mario Maker 2 (For Nintendo Switch from June 28)

Create, share and play levels in the visual style of various “Super Mario” eras. Improving on its Wii U and 3DS predecessor with a new “Super Mario 3D World” theme pack, a 100-level story mode, and local and online multiplayer modes. Human Fall Flat (For iOS and Android from June 26)

Take a blank–faced and rather wobbly dummy on a calamitous comedic adventure, solving 10 levels’ worth of physics-based puzzles with up to three other humans. Already a hit on computer and console. Un Pas Fragile (For iOS, Android, Windows PC from June 25)

Help a frog realize their dream of becoming a ballerina. That means assistance with all manner of daily tasks, from their first day at a dance academy to their stage performance over the course of a 10-minute visual and musical story. “Un Pas Fragile” translates as “A Delicate Step.” F1 2019 (For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from June 28 — June 25 for Legends Edition)

Perhaps the strongest entry to Codemasters’ ongoing Formula One racing series, with junior series Formula 2 now part of the setup, Career Mode reinvigorated with driver transfers and a story-based F2 rivalry, plus online leagues, weekly events, and various improvements to AI, handling, and presentation. Judgement (For PlayStation 4 from June 25)

Spin-off from the Japanese mafia franchise “Yakuza,“ switching genres from sprawling open-world action to a single city-district investigation where a private detective uncovers the criminal network behind a mob member’s killing. Even so, “Yakuza” has a taste for combat, odd side-missions, obsession with real-world recreation, and multiple mini-game distractions are still present. The Sinking City (For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from June 27 — Nintendo Switch later in 2019)