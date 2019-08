FUTURE civilizations meet after centuries apart in strategy game “Age of Wonders: Planetfall,“ the 47th President of the United States climbs into a battle robot in “Metal Wolf Chaos XD,“ sweet ghost Iona encircles curious planets in “Gravity Ghost,“ while “Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure” channels Lovecraft, Transylvania and classic point & click adventuring, and “Damsel” sets up an action-based campaign against literal corporate vampires.

“Metal Wolf Chaos XD” From August 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC Defend the country as President Michael Wilson, encased within a mechanized suit of armor, and defeat a rebellion led by the Vice President by taking the battle to iconic US locations such as the Brooklyn Bridge, Grand Canyon, and White House steps. Originally released in 2004 as a Japanese Xbox exclusive from the studio behind the “Dark Souls,“ “Bloodborne” and “Sekiro” games, and remastered via Singapore’s General Arcade.

“Age of Wonders: Planetfall” For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC from August 6 Rebuild a grand galactic empire as the leader of one of six human or alien factions, exploring ruins, engaging with other civilizations using military or diplomatic tactics, and create a technological utopia in singleplayer or do battle with friends in multiplayer.

“Gravity Ghost: Deluxe Edition” For PlayStation 4 from August 6 through PSN North America Fly through the cosmos as a little ghost girl, swooping past each planet, collecting stars, meeting strange animals, and discovering why she died in the first place. Already well received as a 2015 PC release (95% positive Steam user review rating), this PS4 edition launches with a new constellation, three bonus tracks from its OST, and a new unlockable player character.

“Damsel” - console edition For Nintendo Switch and Xbox One from August 7 (on Mac, PC and Linux since October 2018) Stealth and action combine in this 2D platformer as energetic lead character Damsel takes down an evil vampire corporation that has been spiking its drinks with illegal ingredients. Cleverly designed stages, varied missions, hostages to rescue, plenty of collectibles and a challenging difficulty level helped make this a winner as an earlier PC, Mac and Linux release with a 100% positive Steam user review rating. A console debut for Brisbane, Australian team Screwtape.