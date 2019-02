WE have got our hands on the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10+, thanks to Samsung Electronics Malaysia.

The unit that we received is a Prism White variant with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. We were told that this unit is destined for the European market. However, we were assured that the software and functionalities will be similar to the Malaysian retail unit.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is on loan to us for the next two weeks. Look out for our coverage of the 10th Anniversary Galaxyland in Genting Highlands this Friday (March 1), our hands on first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Mar 7 and a full review the week after, right here at theSunDaily.

Watch the unboxing video here: