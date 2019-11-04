Waterfall in your hand

VIVO recently launched its latest flagship phone, the Nex 3. Its main claim to fame is its 5G compatibility, large Waterfall FullView display, and high-end specification. It better be good to demand an RM3,899 price tag.

Firstly, let’s understand the elephant-sized jargon in the room: Waterfall FullView display. In plain English, this translates to a full screen, no notches or dots, which overflows to the sides of the phone at a 90-degree angle. It also means a pop up front-facing camera, no facial recognition to unlock the phone, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and nowhere to comfortably grip the phone, especially when it does not have a case.

What the Nex 3 has going for it – at least on paper – is 5G connectivity, which is not available nationwide or globally, yet.

However, when paired with the top of the line Snapdragon 855+, the technology in this smartphone will not go obsolete anytime soon.

Other interesting things within this sleek slate of glass sandwich is 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 22.5W Flash Charge via USB-C.

Its triple camera cluster consists of a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13MP telephoto camera, while it pop-up selfie camera is a 13MP sensor. – by Azizul Rahman Ismail