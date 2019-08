WITH all eyes now on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone – the Galaxy Note10, let’s not forget what else this South Korean electronics giant has to offer to its consumers.

Win a trip with Samsung

This Merdeka season, lucky new Galaxy users can win themselves a RM10,000 travel voucher, courtesy of Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME).

From Aug 1 to Sept 16, purchase either a Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or any Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, Samsung wearables or tablets, and you may stand a chance to win yourself that dream holiday.

Then visit www.samsung.com /my/2019merdeka, fill in your details, answer two simple questions, and upload proof of purchase. It is that simple.

Winners will be announced after the campaign ends. Terms and conditions apply.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Adding to Samsung’s Android tablet lineup is the flagship Galaxy Tab S6. Expect the best Samsung has to offer in this 10.5in tablet.

The Tab S6 will, of course, support Samsung’s signature S Pen, Samsung DeX which turns it into a desktop, a Super Amoled display, has sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos, and is compatible with the new dedicated Book Cover Keyboard.

Other features include enhanced cameras, thumbprint readers, and defence grade security built into the tablet.

There are three colours to choose from – mountain grey, cloud blue or rose blush – but no details yet on its availability and retail price.

Galaxy A80 Blackpink Edition

Samsung delivered a treat to BlackPink fans in Malaysia recently by shipping out 300 limited edition Galaxy A80 bundles for pre-orders made between Aug 1 and 4 at Lazada.

The set, priced at RM3,899, includes a BlackPink Samsung Galaxy A80, BlackPink Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, and BlackPink Samsung Galaxy Buds.

The limited-edition bundle comes in a special box that looks like one of the K-pop group’s latest albums in matching black and pink colours.

Save RM200 on Galaxy A70

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is practical, stylish and affordable with a 6.7in Super Amoled Infinity-U display, a triple rear camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Available in black, blue, and white, you can now get the A70 for RM1,799, a RM200 savings from its original price tag.