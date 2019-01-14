Xiaomi’s ceramic flagship arrives

XIAOMI recently launched its third iteration of the Mi Mix at the Forbidden Palace in China. Now, the Chinese tech company is bringing its flagship smartphone to Malaysia.

The Mi Mix 3 touts a few unique features, such as a ceramic back panel, a near bezel-less 6.39in display (apart from a slight chin) and a magnetic slider that hides the phone’s dual front-facing cameras.

The highly-praised slider mechanism in the Mi Mix 3 uses neodymium magnets instead of a motorised or geared mechanism that is more susceptible to wear and tear. It can also double as an app launcher, be used to answer calls, or customised to do almost anything its user wants.

The screen on this flagship smartphone is a 19.5:9, 6.39in, FHD+ Samsung Amoled display with 2340x1080 pixel resolution. This is a standard display often seen on a high-mid to high-end smartphone, but in a smaller form without the bezels.

For the cameras, Xiaomi fitted the Mi Mix 3 its “best smartphone for low-light photos to date”. The 12MP dual rear cameras (the same sensors that are found on the Mi 8) features four-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) 4K video recording and 960fps slow-motion video capture.

On the front side of the phone is a 24MP camera with a Sony IMX576 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Because these back panels are ceramic, the phones come with Qi standard wireless charging, and as a bonus, there is a 10W wireless charger in the box.

The Mi Mix 3 is now available online at Lazada Xiaomi Flagship Store and Shopee Mi Official Store as well as retail at authorised Mi store.

It is available here in onyx black (RM2,199), jade green (RM2,299), and sapphire blue (RM2,299).

All colour variants come with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage.