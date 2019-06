SINGER-SONGWRITER Dean Lewis has been making heartbreaking – but still heartening – music with lyrics that paint stories ever since he came out with his debut single Waves in 2017, and his chart-topping 2018 single Be Alright that became a No.1 hit in his native Australia and peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In March this year, he released his debut studio album, A Place We Knew, that offers a raw look into the memories of places he has been, and past relationships he was in.

“I love it when a phrase or a sentence tells a story,” said Lewis, just hours after landing in Malaysia the day before his recent intimate showcase at Slate @ The Row in Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by Universal Music Malaysia, the 32-year-old from Sydney performed a slew of his emotional hits like Half a Man and Stay Awake, besides Waves and Be Alright.

Sitting inside the artsy 2D Cafe in Subang Jaya, Lewis said about the album: “A Place We Knew, for me, reminded me of like, when you drive past a house you used to live with your ex-girlfriend maybe five years ago, and you’ve both moved on but the memories are still there.

“I thought that was very bittersweet and sad, and reminded me kind of how I want [the songs] to feel.”

The album’s title track has a line in the chorus that goes “your heart is my home”, which Lewis says he wrote down after something an ex-girlfriend – to whom the track is dedicated – said to him one day.

“I’m retelling all the memories we used to have when we would finish a gig, and we were like dancing in hotel rooms,” recalled Lewis, who added that they were both living in England at that time.

“I put all these little memories in the song, so that’s one I’m very proud of, just because the songwriting’s really interesting and how the chords work.”

Lewis began writing songs in his bedroom, not really knowing if it was a career he wished to pursue. It was his best friend who passed a demo to a “girl who used to manage a band called Savage Garden” that started it all.

“I didn’t really know where it was all going or if I could do it,” he added.

For the Last Time, the first song he wrote for A Place We Knew, he said it was actually written six years ago, and was also the first song where he felt “the words, the melody all worked”.

He added: “I just started realising that unless the lyrics are as good as the melody, it doesn’t matter.

“That was the first song that I wrote where the lyrics were really good and it told a story.”

With the feeling that “maybe I can pursue [music] as a career”, Lewis then spent six years writing and developing songs, and another year-and-a-half of recording the album that he admits makes people cry “all the time”.

He said: “It’s good that the songs can make people feel something, and I think it’s cool that they feel like they’re not alone, ’cause they realise that it’s happened to someone else before.

“I feel very bad to make them cry but I’m glad that I’m making them feel something.”

His ability to create music that resonates with people also stems from his dedication and time spent working on the lyrics and sound of each track.

Lewis recorded Be Alright – his most popular song to date (over 527 million plays on Spotify and over 62 million views on YouTube) – a total of four times.

“I just would not stop until it was right,” he said. “I had people on my team who were very supportive.

“They would be like: ‘That’s the version’, and I hated it [because] it didn’t sound right, so I re-recorded again.

“It’s not a pleasant experience for everyone because sometimes, everyone just wants it to be easy.

“You know, the song’s good, we’ll go with it, but I sort of challenged myself to get it to that level ... always trying to make it better and better and better.”

His first-person style of writing comes from learning how to write songs through listening to Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark, being inspired by this American singer-songwriter, as well as by the English rock band Oasis.

The excitement of writing new stories into solid songs is what drives Lewis.

Most of the time drawing from true-life events, sometimes stories from friends and family, or a “small memory” can often produce the basis of a song, like the new one he is currently working on.

“I’m working on a new song now, where I’m singing about a night I had in Los Angeles, like some random night, and it can just be a small memory of driving with someone in the car that sparks a story you can tell.

“But more, it’s like, I just get excited about the idea of writing a really big song, like a big song that sounds like me.

“I just get really excited about that idea and I’ll do anything to get there, you know.”