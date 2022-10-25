Telling the real story

Thai Cave Rescue depicts the harrowing 2018 incident from a different perspective

The Wild Boar soccer team and coach Eak entered the cave after playing a game. – ALL PIX BY NETFLIX

THE rescue of a youth soccer team and their coach from a flooded cave system in Thailand in the summer of 2018 remains one of the most genuinely uplifting events of recent times. Twelve young boys, together with their soccer coach, were trapped in Tham Luang cave near Chiang Rai, Thailand, prompting an international effort to rescue them as their safety is threatened by rising water levels. Netflix’s Thai Cave Rescue was filmed at the actual location within the cave system that trapped the 12 members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach. Developed by Michael Russell Gunn and Dandoux Ledoux Miller, the series is not quite as sophisticated and riveting as the recent film Thirteen Lives which features some Hollywood actors such as Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton as the divers who rescued the Wild Boars soccer team from the cave. Thai Cave Rescue may be more comprehensive, melodramatic, and somewhat heavy-handed compared to the movie, but it contains one key element that the film lacked: the soccer team’s perspective. The series has a weighty sense of purpose and hits easily recognisable emotional beats with great force, although it sometimes goes too far to say that this event was stressful, scary, and upsetting.

Thai Cave Rescue makes an immediate impression with a brief prologue that celebrates the ‘all-hands-on-deck’ community spirit that rallied on the final day of the rescue to reach the youngsters. This includes efforts by Thai Navy Seals, the American military, foreign engineers and divers, local politicians, farmers, park rangers, volunteers, and even people from all around the world sending prayers. The series then rewinds to introduce each youngster, starting with 11-year-old Titan (Pratya “Tiger” Patong) and his instructor Eak (played by rising star Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote, who tragically passed away at the age of 25 earlier this year). Titan slept over at Eak’s place, seeking refuge from his fighting parents. Eak grew up in a Buddhist monastery as an orphan, and has matured into a dependable mentor for the younger children. Unbeknownst to him, he will be his squad’s father figure for the next 18 days. Eak emerges as an understated hero, pushing the teens to meditate in order to remain calm and minimise their oxygen intake; the boys share wonderful chemistry in both optimism and fear. Even though some of the performances are a bit stiff and unrefined, the connection between these characters naturally makes the story more moving. The performances by the young cast begin to get more confident in later episodes, and the fun camaraderie between the young soccer team and those on the sidelines waiting to bring them out feels like a perfect antidote to their grave position. I would honestly say that veteran Thai singer turned-actor, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, is the standout among the cast. In his performance as Governor Narongsak – the man who was faced with directing the rescue, and replying questions from anxious parents and the media while navigating a terrible situation – he demonstrates empathy and elegance. He truly played it so well. Kudos as well to the filmmakers for ensuring his costume and appearance in the series really resembled the real-life governor.