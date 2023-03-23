Tempting Ramadan Buffet at Avante Hotel

DISCOVER a new place for your iftar this Ramadan: Chek’s Coffee House located at the recently opened Avante Hotel at Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya. The coffee house is offering a Santapan Rasa Sayang 2023 Buffet Dinner, with a gorgeous spread of 105 dishes to savour after fasting from dawn to dusk. Among these are Chef Arih Ahmad’s signature dish, daging bakar masak lemak, a traditional Negeri Sembilan dish, and other iconic local dishes such as satay, rendang ayam, kampung fried chicken, kambing kurma kentang, sotong belado, and kambing golek. International cuisines included chicken chop, black pepper fried crabs, Japanese food like sushi and sashimi, Mongolian stir-fried beef, and sweet and sour squid, all of which are appetizing.

Speaking exclusively to theSun, Chef Arih said a total of 105 dishes, ranging from appetizers, main courses and desserts will be served this year, which is more dishes than the last year, adding that the new dishes this year were daging gulai kawah, or Gear Box Soup, among others. “We have a noodle station where chefs fry Kuey Teow Goreng and Bihun Goreng ‘live’ in front of the guests. Our food stalls serve crispy apam balik, popiah basah, and much more,” said Chef Arih. He said the most time-consuming and challenging dishes were the grilled goat meat, which requires grilling for three hours, and daging gulai kawah, which needs stirring for hours.