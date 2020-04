DESPITE being known for his role as Ah Chai in the 2016 film Ola Bola and its subsequent 2018 stage musical, Lim Jian Wen did not start out wanting to be an actor. The 27-year-old worked as a waiter at a Chinese restaurant from the age of 12, just to save up some money to buy football boots. But he was lucky. His friends gave him a pair of boots.

“Since young, my parents instilled (in me) that if I want anything, I have to get it myself,” said Lim during a phone interview.

In Ola Bola, his character Ah Chai, a footballer, appreciates a pair of boots he owns. “It is quite similar to my life [story]. I appreciate all the boots I have. If I am not mistaken, I only paid for three boots (on my own). The rest were given by friends as a gift,” Lim explained.

Love of acting

Speaking about acting, it was by chance that Lim landed his breakout role. He and his friends went to the Ola Bola movie audition with the thought that they would be able to become extras during football scenes. Instead he bagged the role of Ah Chai.

“Who knew that it was actually an audition,” said Lim.

Being in front of the camera for the first time can be nerve-wracking for some, but for Lim, it was the opposite.

“It was quite funny as I did not know where the camera was placed. I am not joking. Throughout the film shoot, I didn’t realise where all the cameras were.

“After the movie was released and I had to do interviews in front of the camera, I became nervous and blanked out most of the time,” added Lim.

Initially, he was unsure about his acting profession. “I was always unsure about myself, whether I should continue acting (or not) until one day I couldn’t perform for the very first show of the second season of Ola Bola the Musical, due to food poisoning. I was super upset and at that moment, I finally realised that I really love performing.”

Now, his love for acting has deepened. “I want to learn more about life. Role-playing a person’s character helps one understand more about another’s life. I wish to bring more fun and positive energy to people around me – and if possible, all around the world – through performing.”

Lim, who has also acted in drama series, advertisements, short films and stage performances, wants to get more meaty roles. “I wish to try for bad guy or ‘funny’ bad guy roles like Hong Kong actor Stephen Chow,” he added.