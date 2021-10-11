THE way one defines and understands art is subjective, as their background and education play a huge role in influencing their perspective.
We can visit galleries to view sculptures and paintings, or even stroll along alleys to look at graffiti, but the art of cooking is somewhat underrated.
While cooking is often perceived as a basic life skill, some view it as art, as it involves a lot of experimenting – from creating a dish that has complex flavours with certain ingredients being the “hero”, to crafting a beautiful serving that is appealing for people to indulge in.
There is an endless list of recipes that are derived from different cultures if you wish to experiment with beef. For instance, you can make kebab, meatballs, barbecued and even grilled beef while still maintaining the umami taste. If you are aiming to cook the perfect steak, its cooking levels vary from rare to well done.
Although the art of cooking beef may sound daunting to some, there are several tips to help you conquer this versatile dish.
Picking the right beef
To have the original flavours of the meat, picking the right cut is key. The right beef brings out moisture and has a richer flavour, and it is crucial to understand the nature of different cuts beforehand.
The less tender meats are usually located in the animal’s shoulder, neck and legs, as those parts require more muscle to work. The more tender cuts are located in the middle and back of the animal.
Choosing the best technique
When experimenting with less tender meat, it is best to use a moist heat cooking technique in order to tenderise the muscles, while also increasing its moisture. Drowning the meat in a liquid marinade with a slow or pressure cooker brings out the best in the beef.
For more tender meat, use dry heat cooking techniques such as grilling and pan searing until it reaches the ideal temperature which you deem suitable. This approach will help you achieve the perfect blushing pink colour in the beef, and the fat derived from such cooking techniques will enhance flavour.
Slicing it right
The way you slice the meat affects its tenderness as well. A chewy steak can be avoided by slicing the meat against the grain which will minimise the length of the muscle fibres.
Season it up
The fundamental ingredients to season a steak are salt and freshly ground pepper. Adding other spices is inadvisable, as this will diminish the steak’s delicious flavour.
Once you let the pan do its work, letting your steak immerse in a pool of butter and the fat rendered from the steak, fresh rosemary and garlic will add more depth of flavour.