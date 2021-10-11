THE way one defines and understands art is subjective, as their background and education play a huge role in influencing their perspective.

We can visit galleries to view sculptures and paintings, or even stroll along alleys to look at graffiti, but the art of cooking is somewhat underrated.

While cooking is often perceived as a basic life skill, some view it as art, as it involves a lot of experimenting – from creating a dish that has complex flavours with certain ingredients being the “hero”, to crafting a beautiful serving that is appealing for people to indulge in.

There is an endless list of recipes that are derived from different cultures if you wish to experiment with beef. For instance, you can make kebab, meatballs, barbecued and even grilled beef while still maintaining the umami taste. If you are aiming to cook the perfect steak, its cooking levels vary from rare to well done.

Although the art of cooking beef may sound daunting to some, there are several tips to help you conquer this versatile dish.