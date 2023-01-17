The Bad Batch are back

AS seen in Disney+ recent Andor, Lucasfilm continues the storytelling format of using regular characters to tell the story of why the Empire is quickly becoming scorned across the galaxy and the various rising rebellions against them.

Picking up after the destruction of the Tipoca City and the cloning facility on Kamino in the first season, the second season of The Bad Batch continues to follow the former Clone Force 99 unit’s members as they carry out operations and missions while attempting to evade the Empire.

In the background, other plot machinations are also shown through the cameos, all that also share symbiotic relationships to the Bad Batch’s story.

It’s an interesting way to tell a “street-level” Star Wars story. Where Andor used rising civilian forces, The Bad Batch uses clones. The series also benefits from the serialised format of television as opposed to feature-length films due to how the expansive story – and other overarching plot arcs – are better told in multiple episodes.

Now consisting of Hunter, Tech, Echo and Wrecker (all still voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), the Bad Batch have taken in the young Omega (Michelle Ang), the only female genetic clone of Jango Fett. Just like the first season, the new season will once again incorporate the mission-structure for each episode.