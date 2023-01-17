The Bad Batch are back

AS seen in Disney+ recent Andor, Lucasfilm continues the storytelling format of using regular characters to tell the story of why the Empire is quickly becoming scorned across the galaxy and the various rising rebellions against them.
Picking up after the destruction of the Tipoca City and the cloning facility on Kamino in the first season, the second season of The Bad Batch continues to follow the former Clone Force 99 unit’s members as they carry out operations and missions while attempting to evade the Empire.
In the background, other plot machinations are also shown through the cameos, all that also share symbiotic relationships to the Bad Batch’s story.
It’s an interesting way to tell a “street-level” Star Wars story. Where Andor used rising civilian forces, The Bad Batch uses clones. The series also benefits from the serialised format of television as opposed to feature-length films due to how the expansive story – and other overarching plot arcs – are better told in multiple episodes.
Now consisting of Hunter, Tech, Echo and Wrecker (all still voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), the Bad Batch have taken in the young Omega (Michelle Ang), the only female genetic clone of Jango Fett. Just like the first season, the new season will once again incorporate the mission-structure for each episode.
A key theme of the season will be existential conundrum facing the Bad Batch (and former member, Crosshair), as the Empire quickly moves to wipe out the clones and replace them with a cheaper alternative; conscripts.
The irony of the-then Galactic Republic using the clones in a war, then using them in Order 66 to wipe out the Jedis and create the Empire is not lost in the season’s story, or to the Bad Batch or any of the other clones.
Though only 14 out of 16 episodes were available for review, there is a definite possibility of The Bad Batch getting a third season, especially as it proves there is still a demand for a clone-focused Star Wars series in the same vein as Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 4.