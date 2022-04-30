‘The Batman’ sequel reportedly in the works

DURING Warner Bros.’ presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday evening, the film production company revealed that Robert Pattinson will be returning in a sequel as Gotham’s fiercest defender.

During the presentation, director Matt Reeves announced that he will be writing and directing the follow-up to this year’s first hit superhero film The Batman, but did not provide any details about what the next movie will be about.

In the 2022 reboot, Batman enters into the underworld of Gotham City when a heartless killer leaves behind a trail of clues. As the Caped Crusader gets more evidence and realises the killer’s plans, he must build new relationships, expose the killer, and bring justice to the abuses of power and corruption that have been raging in the metropolis for a long time.

The three-hour superhero movie made its big-screen debut in March, grossing US$128 million (RM557.3 million) in its opening weekend in the US alone.

With US$759 million (RM3.3 billion) to date at the global box office, The Batman is currently the highest-grossing film of the year.

Warner Bros. also has several other DC projects in the works, including the animated DC League of Super-Pets which will be out in theatres July 29, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will be opening Dec 22.

Next year, Jason Momoa will return as Aquaman for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is scheduled for March 17, 2023, and Ezra Miller is set to star in The Flash, which is out June 23, 2023.