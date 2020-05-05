The best medicine

THANKS to the movement control order (MCO) I have been catching up on my sitcoms, and while watching Dr Ken starring Asian-American comedian Ken Jeong (of Community and The Hangover fame), I was reminded of our very own Dr Jason Leong.

Like Jeong, Leong was a practising medical physician who gave up his career to become a full-time comedian.

During a telephone interview, Leong said: “When I quit my job in 2013 ... I had not heard of Ken Jeong yet. He wasn’t popular at the time.”

So the idea to quit his job as a doctor in pursuit of a career as a stand-up comic was Leong’s own personal decision.

When asked if he saw parallels between himself and Jeong, Leong said: “I have listened to his interviews. Yes, there are some parallels, such as he went to medical school, but he really wanted to be an actor. Besides Ken Jeong, there are other doctors around the world who quit their jobs to become some form of comedian, or to do comedy performances.”

Funnily enough, Leong was not pressured by his family to take up medicine.

“That was the weird thing. My parents did not pressure me. Studying medicine is expensive, and they did not really have much money. [But] I really wanted to study medicine and be a doctor.”

These days, those in the medical field are the frontliners in the war against Covid-19. I asked if he regrets leaving the profession when he did, or if he feels relief that he is no longer a part of it.

He said: “It is both. Initially I did feel a bit guilty because I have been in close contact with all my friends with whom I went to medical school. They are really on the frontline, sweating in their PPEs helping save lives. My wife is also one of them, she is an anesthetist. I do feel a bit left out, but I also feel nice not being on the frontline. I also think that in my capacity as a comedian, I am fighting a different fight on a different front.”