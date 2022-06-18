The Biebers are on the road to recovery after illnesses

IT didn’t take long for 2022 to turn into a rough year for the Biebers.

Model Hailey Bieber is still recovering from a ministroke she suffered in March, while her husband Justin Bieber was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has paralysed half of his face.

“I’m okay, I feel good,“ the 25-year-old model told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during a recent interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Hailey related how her ministroke was the result of a transient ischemic attack, caused by a small blood clot that had travelled through a hole in her heart – which she was born with – that never closed.

Following the ministroke, she underwent a procedure to close the hole, which she called a “blessing in disguise”.

“So now I have a device in my heart forever,“ Hailey revealed.

As for husband Justin, “he is okay,“ she said.

“He’s doing well, he’s getting better and better every day. He’s going to be totally fine. This is just a really out of nowhere, weird situation. It takes time to heal from.”

The 28-year-old singer announced earlier this week that he was forced to postpone multiple tour dates as he recovers from the virus, which the Mayo Clinic said is rare in people under 60.

Fortunately, Hailey assured everyone that Justin is healing “very, very quick, [and] I’m happy about that].”

During the interview, host Ripa remarked how the young married couple is “dealing with much older problems.”

“We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure,“ Hailey laughed.