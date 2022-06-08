The Boys takes aim at NRA, says creator

CREATOR Eric Kripke is equally forthright and unapologetic when expressing his own opinions on the Amazon Prime Video’s blockbuster superhero satire, The Boys with its graphic violence and extremely NSFW language.

The first three episodes of the third season of the series take direct aim at the always-controversial National Rifle Association (NRA), which is back in the news following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas that took 19 lives.

Even while the season was created long in advance of recent issues, Kripke tells Yahoo Entertainment that it accurately portrays the NRA’s role in America’s ongoing debate over gun regulation.

“I think the NRA is f***ing insane,“ he says with maximum candor. “And I think our gun culture in this country is insane. It was insane when we wrote [these episodes] a year and a half ago, and it’s insane today, and it keeps happening.”

“I just wanted to point out the absolutely terrifying insanity of it. It’s f***ing tragic that it’s current, but it also happens again and again and again and again,” added Kripke.

Gun control isn’t the only hot-button issue in the current season of The Boys, adapted from the comic book by Garth Ennis. There’s also a narrative thread that touches on the Black Lives Matter movement, which was front page news when the season was written in the summer of 2020, after George Floyd’s death in police custody.

And with 2022 headlines already dominated by mass shootings from Buffalo to Uvalde, Kripke predicts the NRA will remain a target in a fourth season.

The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.