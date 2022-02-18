The Boyz’ Younghoon accidentally leaks stranger’s number to fans

THE BOYZ member Younghoon was recently forced to ask fans to stop calling a phone number which he had jokingly “leaked” out as his own, but which turned out to belong to another South Korean citizen, who ended up receiving a deluge of calls and text messages.

The drama started as Younghoon was conversing with fans through the messaging function on Universe. Fans had teasingly asked him to give them his phone number, and he played along, giving out a series of random numbers that was crafted based on THE BOYZ’s debut date.

Soon afterward, Younghoon realised that the number might possibly already be in use – which turned out to be true – and asked fans not to call the number after all.

Unfortunately, quite a bit of time had elapsed before he made the request. During that time, dozens of overzealous fans then began calling and texting the number in question, leading to several stressful hours for the number’s actual owner.

After receiving feedback from the actual owner of the number, a fan took to Twitter to ask other fans not to call the number. In an already deleted tweet, the fan shared some screenshots of the conversation they shared with the number owner.

In addition, the number owner went on a fan open chat on KakaoTalk for THE BOYZ and proceeded to tell fans about the situation. Fortunately, it was a happy ending, as the calls and messages soon stopped.

Hopefully Younghoon would have learnt his lesson, and be a lot more careful when joking around with fans in the future!