The championship to keep an eye on

MI5I Malaysia has taken control of MPL Malaysia Season 12, with the aim of bringing the #pantangmengalah spirit to the international stage during the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M5 World Championship 2023.
Season 12 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY) is here, featuring ten qualifying teams facing a significant challenge. The competition is set to showcase Malaysia’s talent pool in a world-class championship.
This year, Malaysia is proud to host the M5 Wild Card event in November, at which eight regions will vie for an additional spot in the prestigious international championship.
MPL Malaysia’s Marketing and Business Development Lead, Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, expressed confidence in delivering an exceptional esports experience for both local fans and international players participating in the M5 Wild Card.
Introduced at MSC 2023 in June, the M5 Wild Card offers two slots for additional regions to join the year’s most significant MLBB tournament. Malaysia is among countries participating in the offline qualifier, with the Group and Knockout Stages of the M5 World Championships scheduled for December in the Philippines.
MPL MY has a rich history as one of the nation’s longest-running esports leagues, providing a platform for emerging talents and ensuring industry sustainability. Powered by Moonton Games and presented by Hotlink, the MPL MY S12 launch and M5 Wild Card announcement press conference featured an industry panel discussion moderated by Fikri.
Panellists included FC Esport chairman of Selangor Red Giants Simon Lim, founder of HomeBois Nureddy “DaddyHood” Nursal, vice-president of Operations and Growth at Esports Integrated (ESI) Fadzli Rahim, and Consumer Marketing manager for Nescafe Silvin See.
The new season introduces a revamped emblem and gameplay updates that encourage players to explore different hero playstyles, trigger specific effects and deviate from traditional character roles.
The season promises new strategies and metas, offering teams the chance to rise from #ZerotoHero.
MPL MY Season 12 witnesses significant transfers, with teams making notable investments to secure victory. Standout movements include Skadaga moving from ex-HomeBois Coach to RSG MY, Stowm’s transition from OMG to RSG MY and Exort’s move from RSG PH to RED Esports.
Lim emphasised the team’s readiness to embrace the challenge of MPL MY Season 12. TODAK emerges as a formidable antagonist with a revamped roster, joined by Red Giant, Team SMG and HomeBois, all set to compete on the MPL MY stage.
The Regular seasons will run from Aug 18 to Sep 24, followed by the Playoffs from Oct 5 to Oct 8. MPL MY S12’s battleground, Dewan Sri Putra, Bukit Jalil, accommodates up to 600 people, allowing fans to reserve seats a week before each Thursday.
Viewers can enter MPL MY S12 for free with seat reservations through Ticket2U, the official licensing ticket partner. The season also boasts strategic partners such as Asus ROG, Garnier Men and Nescafe.
For the latest updates, fans can follow MPL MY on social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and the official website.