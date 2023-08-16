The championship to keep an eye on

A platform that serves both the talents and the fans

The panel of speakers. – PICS BY MPL MY

MI5I Malaysia has taken control of MPL Malaysia Season 12, with the aim of bringing the #pantangmengalah spirit to the international stage during the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M5 World Championship 2023. Season 12 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY) is here, featuring ten qualifying teams facing a significant challenge. The competition is set to showcase Malaysia’s talent pool in a world-class championship. This year, Malaysia is proud to host the M5 Wild Card event in November, at which eight regions will vie for an additional spot in the prestigious international championship. MPL Malaysia’s Marketing and Business Development Lead, Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, expressed confidence in delivering an exceptional esports experience for both local fans and international players participating in the M5 Wild Card.

Introduced at MSC 2023 in June, the M5 Wild Card offers two slots for additional regions to join the year’s most significant MLBB tournament. Malaysia is among countries participating in the offline qualifier, with the Group and Knockout Stages of the M5 World Championships scheduled for December in the Philippines. MPL MY has a rich history as one of the nation’s longest-running esports leagues, providing a platform for emerging talents and ensuring industry sustainability. Powered by Moonton Games and presented by Hotlink, the MPL MY S12 launch and M5 Wild Card announcement press conference featured an industry panel discussion moderated by Fikri. Panellists included FC Esport chairman of Selangor Red Giants Simon Lim, founder of HomeBois Nureddy “DaddyHood” Nursal, vice-president of Operations and Growth at Esports Integrated (ESI) Fadzli Rahim, and Consumer Marketing manager for Nescafe Silvin See. The new season introduces a revamped emblem and gameplay updates that encourage players to explore different hero playstyles, trigger specific effects and deviate from traditional character roles.