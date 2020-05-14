The class clown

BEING a stand-up comedian is no laughing matter. It requires total dedication and commitment to the craft. And 37-year-old Rizal van Geyzel understands this fact very well.

Four years ago, on March 26, 2016, Rizal lost his mother. It was the saddest day of his life. On the evening of the day he buried his mother, he took to the stage and started cracking jokes to make people laugh.

“I was scheduled to perform,” says Rizal, who has a Chinese-Dutch father and a Turkish-Malay mother.

He had prepared for a substitute to perform, in case he was not emotionally ready to meet his audience. A number of comedians were kind enough to offer their services and take over his slot, so he would have time to grieve. In the end, he decided to perform.

“I should perform on my saddest day,” explains Rizal.

“If I cannot mask my emotions and make people laugh, I should do something else. My mother would have wanted me to perform. My mother would not like it if she knew she had hindered my plans and my activities.

“I think my performance was a nice tribute to her.”

He also told his audience about his mother’s death and her funeral.

“If anyone in the audience had heckled me, on the day that I had just buried my mother, I really believe that my mother would have come out from her grave to haunt them,” he jokes.

His mother, who was a secretary, had supported him when he wanted to quit his stable job in the hotel industry in 2013 to become a full time stand-up comedian. But his father, who was in the army, was a totally different story.

“My father believed my stand-up comedy was just a hobby, and that I would eventually go back to the hotel industry again,” says Rizal.

But now his stand-up comedy has become his bread and butter. He has travelled to more than 20 countries to perform, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

In 2014, he became the co-founder of The Crackhouse Comedy Club in Kuala Lumpur, a venue which has hosted countless stand-up comedians, both local and international.

He wanted to make people laugh ever since he was young. He was the class clown who never failed to make his classmates laugh their hearts out.