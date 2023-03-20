The dangers of lipoma

Do you ever encounter a bump or lump in your arms, legs, or any other part of your body and never even bother to seek medical attention? Well, the bump on the body is called a lipoma (if you have seen Dr. Pimple Popper, a TV series on Astro about a doctor changing people’s lives by removing lipomas through surgery, you would be familiar with the term).

Lipoma is a fatty soft tissue that forms beneath the skin and surfaces in an odd or round shape. Lipomas typically grow over time. During its initial stage, it may appear harmless due to its soft content, and is moveable. Most people would not bother about it until, of course, a much later stage when the size is noticeably larger.

As it grows, a lipoma starts affecting the surrounding nervous system and movements, which may get in the way of doing ordinary things. For example, a lipoma on the wrist may obstruct writing or typing on a laptop. Due to the condition, a larger size of clothing is needed to accommodate or hide the abnormal bump, and even worse, it could be a cancerous tumour.

But first, what is lipoma?

“A lipoma is a fat lump,” according to Associate Professor Dr. Nor Faissal Yasin, an orthopaedic oncology surgeon at Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV). “Lipoma is a benign soft tissue tumour that grows under the skin, and the bump is easily noticeable. It will appear like a swelling, and is painless when pressed.

“Lipoma can grow in one big lump or multiple lumps. Usually, a lipoma becomes bigger over a very long time, commonly more than six months.”

Nor Faissal explained that when lipoma is put under the microscope, it appears as just normal fat cells, but it multiplies in large amounts for some reason; the actual cause, however, is still unknown.

As the lipoma grows bigger, it could cause discomfort and affect the surrounding muscles, nerves and movements of joints, and in rare cases, blood vessels.

“For example, lipoma around the wrists could press on the nerves and cause numbness,” said Nor Faissal. Some lipomas can also develop inside the abdomen. Lipoma commonly develops in anyone, from young to old.

“There is no specific age group in which anyone can be affected, but it has a tendency to grow among those, who are obese and overweight. However, thin patients can have it, too,” said Nor Faissal.

Some diabetic patients may get these bumps, although, according to Nor Faissal lipoma is not connected to diabetes. Normally, the body will fight against abnormal tissue, but because lipoma is non-cancerous and not a threat, it will only fight when it turns into a cencerous cell or liposarcoma.