The dark side of life

THE ongoing pandemic has affected us all, but fortunately, we still have our sense of humour. And over the past two weeks, netizens have gotten a good laugh thanks to the drawings of freelance copywriter and scriptwriter Daniel Mok, whose collection titled Don't Let Your Dreams Become Memes offered a dark but humorous take on childhood ambitions. His works can be seen on social media accounts like Instagram (@daniel.mokkies) and Facebook (@themokumentary). While his newfound viral status is a surprise to Mok, the 35-year-old is taking it all in stride. In an email interview with theSun, Mok – who counts Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan as his inspirations – gives us an idea of what lies ahead for his art career.

A panel from Don't Let Your Dreams Become Memes. – Courtesy of Daniel Mok

Why do you think people were so drawn to the collection in the first place? “I guess that we are living in pretty cynical times, so people enjoy laughing at the harshness of reality. Everyone relates to this idea of exciting childhood dreams dashed by the mundaneness of adulthood. Add in popular superheroes or cartoon characters, and you had a visual hook that was easy to recall.” Do you think the humour helps to take the dark edge off for audiences? “Yes! I always believe in the power of humour to deliver messages that would otherwise be too hard to approach. It’s interesting how people are sometimes at their most honest when they laugh.

“Though some of the themes in this collection were rather politically incorrect or unnerving, I’m glad the majority of readers were able laugh at it as just an observation on the realities of adulthood.”

A panel from Don't Let Your Dreams Become Memes. – Courtesy of Daniel Mok

What made you decide to take up art as a hobby? “I’ve actually always drew simple stickman comics since my schooling days. However, I wouldn’t say that art is my main forte. I prefer writing, especially short stories. Drawing is a way to make these stories accessible to more people, especially on social media today.” What are the tools you use to draw? “Procreate on iPad. I only started drawing digital art two years ago, when I got my first iPad.”

Another of Mok’s unique artworks. – Courtesy of Daniel Mok

Which of your works have been your personal favourites? “I like one which I drew for last year’s Merdeka, which plays on the word ‘Mutuality’ being short for Mutu, Ali and Tee – three boys from different races with one common goal. It’s simple, silly and a heart-warming reflection of us as Malaysians.

“Another is a story based on an observation that when we were in school, 20 minutes was more than enough for recess, but as an adult, one hour is hardly enough. Many people, even from other countries, related a lot with that and reminisced about how their younger days. And that is what good art should be – it makes people feel, then think.”

Another of Mok’s unique artworks. – Courtesy of Daniel Mok

Where do you think you get your ‘storyteller’ spirit from? “Perhaps it’s a mix of reading storybooks when I was young, and having friends from different walks of life when I was older. Storybooks were good to broaden my imagination, while friends helped me stay down-to-earth. Both of these elements help me when I come up with stories – simple, funny insights on what makes people tick, told in exaggerated and fantastical ways. “My background working in advertising also helps, as it teaches me to convey messages in a simple and straightforward way. Sometimes artists can be a little too 'syok sendiri' with ideas that laymen would not understand. So I always ask my wife if she thinks a particular idea is funny. If she doesn't get it at first or second try, then I just accept it's not good and move on to something else.”

He credits his childhood love of storybooks and his wide range of friends for his storyteller nature. – Courtesy of Daniel Mok