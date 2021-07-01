The dark side of life

THE ongoing pandemic has affected us all, but fortunately, we still have our sense of humour. And over the past two weeks, netizens have gotten a good laugh thanks to the drawings of freelance copywriter and scriptwriter Daniel Mok, whose collection titled Don't Let Your Dreams Become Memes offered a dark but humorous take on childhood ambitions. His works can be seen on social media accounts like Instagram (@daniel.mokkies) and Facebook (@themokumentary).
While his newfound viral status is a surprise to Mok, the 35-year-old is taking it all in stride. In an email interview with theSun, Mok – who counts Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan as his inspirations – gives us an idea of what lies ahead for his art career.
Why do you think people were so drawn to the collection in the first place?
“I guess that we are living in pretty cynical times, so people enjoy laughing at the harshness of reality. Everyone relates to this idea of exciting childhood dreams dashed by the mundaneness of adulthood. Add in popular superheroes or cartoon characters, and you had a visual hook that was easy to recall.”
Do you think the humour helps to take the dark edge off for audiences?
“Yes! I always believe in the power of humour to deliver messages that would otherwise be too hard to approach. It’s interesting how people are sometimes at their most honest when they laugh.“Though some of the themes in this collection were rather politically incorrect or unnerving, I’m glad the majority of readers were able laugh at it as just an observation on the realities of adulthood.”
What made you decide to take up art as a hobby?
“I’ve actually always drew simple stickman comics since my schooling days. However, I wouldn’t say that art is my main forte. I prefer writing, especially short stories. Drawing is a way to make these stories accessible to more people, especially on social media today.”
What are the tools you use to draw?
“Procreate on iPad. I only started drawing digital art two years ago, when I got my first iPad.”
Which of your works have been your personal favourites?
“I like one which I drew for last year’s Merdeka, which plays on the word ‘Mutuality’ being short for Mutu, Ali and Tee – three boys from different races with one common goal. It’s simple, silly and a heart-warming reflection of us as Malaysians.“Another is a story based on an observation that when we were in school, 20 minutes was more than enough for recess, but as an adult, one hour is hardly enough. Many people, even from other countries, related a lot with that and reminisced about how their younger days. And that is what good art should be – it makes people feel, then think.”
Where do you think you get your ‘storyteller’ spirit from?
“Perhaps it’s a mix of reading storybooks when I was young, and having friends from different walks of life when I was older. Storybooks were good to broaden my imagination, while friends helped me stay down-to-earth. Both of these elements help me when I come up with stories – simple, funny insights on what makes people tick, told in exaggerated and fantastical ways.
“My background working in advertising also helps, as it teaches me to convey messages in a simple and straightforward way. Sometimes artists can be a little too 'syok sendiri' with ideas that laymen would not understand. So I always ask my wife if she thinks a particular idea is funny. If she doesn't get it at first or second try, then I just accept it's not good and move on to something else.”
Do you have any plans to take your art further?
“Indeed, the virality of this particular series has shown me that I do have messages or stories people enjoy hearing. I still have lots to improve, especially in drawing faster and more accurately – I’m still spending way too long on details that are hardly noticeable! “Another task for me is to grow a proper page for my drawings, rather than just posting them under my personal account. It was something I had been procrastinating on for years, but it finally came to life recently on Instagram and Facebook under ‘The Mokumentary’.”
Do you have any advice for others who may also be considering taking up art as a hobby?
“Pick a style or topic you like, and keep drawing it till you get better. Don’t be shy to copy a drawing you like, as long as you don’t post and take credit for it. Art is a very time-consuming affair, so unless you’re being paid, the only way to stick to it is by doing something you enjoy. Having said all that, just get started and have fun!”