HE is not your average dentist. Dr Shawn Paul makes videos about oral health on digital platforms and even does online seminars, and teaches dental photography. And he does all this because he loves what he does.

“Honestly, I have always had a passion for raising oral health awareness among the public and also guiding younger dentists,” said Shawn. “Being pretty active on social media, I decided to combine both of my ‘passions’, so to speak.”

He started by making routine postings and even created a hashtag.

“I started by posting interesting or difficult dental cases on my social media account (Instagram story) with the hashtag #TeethTalkTuesday,” said Shawn.

As his content increased, so did the number of his followers and, in turn, the scope and quality of his content improved.

He added: “The platform gained traction and I saw it as a way to also raise oral health awareness among the general public. During the MCO, I utilised my free time to expand Teeth Talk Tuesday to what it is today.”

Currently, he has hosted six live webinar sessions on his Facebook page Teeth Talk Tuesday by Dr Shawn, and on Instagram (@ShawnPaul91).

“Most of the webinars had around 150-200 ‘live’ viewers at a given time, which encouraged me to keep producing content, even though at times it felt like such a challenge,” said Shawn.

The content that he created gradually evolved, but never strayed from his core goal, which is to raise awareness of oral health through information and facts about dentistry aimed at the general public.

“Let’s face it, quite a large number of people had some kind of fear of the dentist – I know I did – as a child. On top of that, we as dentist always hear dental myths such as ‘scaling makes my teeth shaky’, which in turn discourages patients from visiting the dentist.

“Would you believe me if I told you that according to a study done in 2010, nine out of 10 Malaysian adults have some form of gum disease?

“Hence, part of the content that I make on Teeth Talk Tuesday focuses on raising oral health awareness and to educate the general public about the importance of regular dental visits and good oral hygiene habits at home.

“Aptly, one of the live webinars that I hosted was entitled Dental Myths, Busted, where I had an interactive session with the audience, and dispelled common dental myths.”