The drama continues

IT APPEARS the sordid drama between Kim Seon-ho and his ex-girlfriend, now widely believed to be former weather forecaster Choi Young Ah, will never end.
On Monday, online gossip portal Dispatch released an article which exposed private messages between Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend.
Previously, Dispatch reported that Choi’s pregnancy was confirmed on July 24 last year, and she immediately broke the news to Kim.
The Dispatch article said: “In her post, she wrote that Kim had given a trashy response, but according to acquaintances the truth was actually far from this.”
The article also revealed more text messages backing up their previous claim that Choi had in fact, misrepresented the situation.
In the revealed text messages – in contrast to Choi’s previous claims that Kim had acted coldly to her following her pregnancy– Kim is seen reassuring her by saying things such as: “Babe, no matter what happens I will take responsibility. So Don’t worry”, “We should get married”, and “We can talk it out and get through this. I’ve never had anyone in my life that I loved as much as you.”
The messages also displayed the couple showing affection for each other with several selfies and heart emoticons
Kim’s messages also included his worries that she might not be able to have children again, and also said: “And the abortion itself is a big deal, too”.
“I want to be blessed. I want this to be a blessing for us. So I’m sad that this is how it has to be,” another message by Kim detailed.
Dispatch then continued to describe Choi’s expose of Kim’s supposed bad behaviour last month as “sly”. They further claimed her post was detailed enough to sound plausible, and that this is why they are revealing more private messages between them.
Dispatch quoted a former friend of Choi saying that “she never accepted the break-up” and that she warned that she would “bring [Kim] down”.
Dispatch further explained to readers that, while Kim took responsibility for the abortion of their baby, he “doesn’t deserve to be mocked and blamed ... for the ex-girlfriend’s false account of what happened.”
Both Kim and his agency, SALT Entertainment, have repeatedly said they have nothing to comment about this report.