The drama continues

IT APPEARS the sordid drama between Kim Seon-ho and his ex-girlfriend, now widely believed to be former weather forecaster Choi Young Ah, will never end.

On Monday, online gossip portal Dispatch released an article which exposed private messages between Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend.

Previously, Dispatch reported that Choi’s pregnancy was confirmed on July 24 last year, and she immediately broke the news to Kim.

The Dispatch article said: “In her post, she wrote that Kim had given a trashy response, but according to acquaintances the truth was actually far from this.”

The article also revealed more text messages backing up their previous claim that Choi had in fact, misrepresented the situation.

In the revealed text messages – in contrast to Choi’s previous claims that Kim had acted coldly to her following her pregnancy– Kim is seen reassuring her by saying things such as: “Babe, no matter what happens I will take responsibility. So Don’t worry”, “We should get married”, and “We can talk it out and get through this. I’ve never had anyone in my life that I loved as much as you.”

The messages also displayed the couple showing affection for each other with several selfies and heart emoticons