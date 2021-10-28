The drama continues

According to his new video titled, The shocking true nature of Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend: Voice recording revealed, the reporter revealed what he claimed were voice recordings by the former spouse of the woman said to be Kim’s ex-girlfriend.

Now, well-known YouTube reporter Lee Jin Ho is chiming in with new details of Kim’s former partner. While several online portals have mentioned a name, it should be noted that her identity has yet to be officially confirmed.

THE controversy surrounding South Korean actor Kim Seon-Ho and his former girlfriend seems to only get more sensational by the minute! Earlier this week, an expose by Dispatch revealed the complete timeline of their past dating history and refuted some of her claims.

The individual in question was said to have once appeared as a guest on a podcast show.

On the podcast, the man revealed how his ex-wife had lied throughout their marriage and made their divorce process difficult.

He said: “The divorce proceeding was quite long. So, I wanted to end it in a settlement, but she kept asking for money, so I decided to go harsh (on her).”

He claimed that the money was all used for plastic surgery. During their trial, she also allegedly kicked him out of their home.

“So, I left the house we used to live in and she stayed there. Then slowly her family began to occupy the house and I couldn’t go back,” he added in the recording. “What’s funny is that – I went back to get some stuff, and there was already a CCTV camera installed.”

To make matters worse, he said that he saw (through CCTV footage) that his ex-wife had brought three men home within three months. He also caught them doing the deed on their house sofa.

According to the man, these were just a few of the “antics” commited by his ex-wife during their short-lived marriage and divorce trial.

Despite the recent flurry of counter allegations against his ex-girlfriend, Kim himself has yet to speak out. His management company, SALT Entertainment, has since stated they have no further comment to share about Dispatch’s latest report.

As for the lady at the centre of the storm, she reportedly set her Instagram account to private in light of the recent revelations.