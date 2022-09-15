The Emmys saw a night of expected wins and few upsets

THE biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards was that there were almost no surprises at all. Everything played out exactly how most assumed it would.

Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win. The three shows with the most nominations — Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus — all won the top prizes in their respective categories.

Ultimately, the night fell in line from the 2021 Emmys, when mega-wins by The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown made the winners at the ceremony fairly predictable as soon as the nominations were announced.

Still, there were some disappointments, such as Only Murders in the Building being shut out of the top categories, despite receiving 17 overall nominations.

Others that were shut out were Severance and Yellowjackets; the former received 14 nominations, while the latter had seven nominations. Neither won anything in the top categories.

A big shock came after RuPaul’s Drag Race four consecutive wins for Outstanding Competition Program came to end, with Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls taking the throne.

On whether Lizzo would do another season and possibly repeat the win, she said it won’t be whether the show is well-received or critically acclaimed, but out of necessity for her needing more dancers.

Other big disappointments for the night came from Better Call Saul’s shocking losing streak; out of the seven nominations, the show won none.

Bob Odenkirk, having been nominated this year and several times in the past for Better Call Saul, lost the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award to Squid Games’ Lee Jung-jae.

Lee is the first Asian actor ever to win in this category, and only the fourth Asian actor ever to win an acting Emmy.

Meanwhile Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul co-star, Rhea Seehorn lost the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award to Julia Garner of Ozark.

Jerrod Carmichael’s Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special win for Rothaniel wasn’t a shock. Pundits saw it coming, especially after Carmichael came out as gay in the HBO special.