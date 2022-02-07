The enduring Malaysian spirit

ELEVEN years ago Wee Meng Chee, a newcomer to the Malaysian film industry, released a comedy film titled Nasi Lemak 2.0 that prominently featured a multiracial cast of actors and actresses that represented the many ethnicities residing in Malaysia.

Four years before Wee (better known as Namewee) released his debut film, he made headlines for releasing a controversial parody of Malaysia’s national anthem. It was this event that propelled him under the scrutinising eyes of politicians, the authorities, fringe nationalists and the media.

Nasi Lemak 2.0’s success was a no-brainer; he had an in-built base of fans and detractors who were going to either support his film, or pay up to watch the film, looking for things to get upset about.

One thing is certain: the film didn’t suck up to any one particular ethnic demographic. Despite being a first-time director, Wee’s film, produced with a measly budget of under RM1 million, went on to rake more than RM7 million.

Now, Namewee is back, this time with a new film: Nasi Lemak 1.0, the sequel to Nasi Lemak 2.0.

theSun had the opportunity to speak with the multi-talented Wee and his producer Joko Toh at a quiet coffeeshop in Petaling Jaya.

Back to the Malacca Sultanate

“[The film is] about Chef Huang (played by Namewee) and his competitors (including Chef Lan Qiao) who accidentally travel 600 years into the past,” Wee said.

When asked if the film was going to revise history, Wee said the film doesn’t change anything except who created nasi lemak, which was done for comedic value.

“The hardest part about making Nasi Lemak 1.0 was keeping the heart, spirit and pattern of 2.0.”

Wee then pivoted the question, and said the film is going to do what all his films have aimed to do: display the multiracial Malaysian spirit, respect, harmony and mutual understanding.

He added that Nasi Lemak 1.0 will also show why the Chinese and Indians came to Malaya.

“The films I did before, like Nasi Lemak 2.0, Hantu Gangster, Banglasia and last year’s BABI – for me, all my films’ purposes are the same,” Wee stressed.

“We’re sticking to our philosophy and what we wanted to, which is to bring up societal issues and to remind Malaysians about the importance of how to live with each other,” added Toh.

Roadblocks after roadblocks

The idea for a sequel to Nasi Lemak 1.0 was reportedly floating around in 2015, but due to the outcry over Wee’s Banglasia in 2014, Toh explained that their image and reputation were affected.

“Investors and sponsors looked at us differently,” he said.

The sequel didn’t move forward until 2019, when filming began. Then, when they planned to release the film in 2020, well, “things happened globally”.

Once again, the film’s release was pushed back to 2021, but due to the escalating pandemic from early in the year until the end of the five-month long MCO 3.0, Nasi Lemak 1.0 was indefinitely held back, until now.

Wee explained that he was very thankful that they’re finally getting the film out.

Changing landscapes

When Nasi Lemak 2.0 came out, it was four years after Wee’s controversial breakout song, and unsurprisingly, there were people frothing to find fault with the film.

Last year, Wee’s BABI set off another typhoon of drama when the film that was released overseas and was making its rounds in international film festivals. Police reports were lodged against it because of the film’s poster with the provocative title.

Asked about whether they were worried something similar might happen with Nasi Lemak 1.0, Wee said its always scary, but his resolve carries him through whatever outcry might come due to what he releases.

But the director says there is a silver lining, however thin it may be – Malaysia has changed a lot.

“Like my songs on Youtube caused a lot of problems. At that time, the government, the police and media did not like me. But now, maybe because of social media, and because I produce a lot of content, people began to understand my purpose and agenda,” Wee said.

“Each of my movies and music, including Nasi Lemak 1.0, brings every race together. I’m pushing an anti-racist message, but (it is often) misconstrued as racism”.

Wee also explained due to how he has created a lot of content, many are able to understand the message he’s attempting to convey, as controversial the form he does it in may be.

Toh chipped in that he hopes Malaysia continues moving in the direction it is currently on so that creatives and the industry may thrive in the future.