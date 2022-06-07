The eternal beauty of gold

Timelessness and purest elegance in the world’s most valuable metal

PAINTING is a two-dimensional visual language in which ideas and emotions are expressed through the development of aesthetic qualities. Combining aspects of this visual language may generate volume, space, movement, and light on a flat surface. Blending these elements into expressive patterns can help depict real or supernatural events, interpret a story, or create abstract visual associations. In other words, the art of painting involves the application of paint, pigment, colour, or some other kind of medium on a solid surface. Most artists use brushes to apply medium to the canvas, but they can also use knives, sponges, and airbrushes, depending on their personal preferences. Nevertheless, there is an artist who is willing to take risks, which pushes art to a new level out there by using 24-karat gold as a medium for his paintings, which can be worth millions of dollars. Last week, an exclusive, opulent collection of gold paintings valued at up to US$2 million (RM8.78 million) made its debut here in Malaysia in an exhibition held by the Aureo Gallery. The three-day special exhibition was held over the final weekend of May at the Boathouse, Tasik Ampang.

The showcase was dedicated to the art work of the world’s only 24-karat gold artist, Kim Il Tae, titled 50 Golden Finites. Kim is the first and only artist in the world to have developed a unique technique for painting on canvas using 24K gold. Instead of using gold leaf, he paints on canvas a series of golden pictures that have never been seen or done before in the art world. Kim spent 11 years developing a one-of-a-kind mixture consisting of 24k gold. His groundbreaking formula and technique are able to preserve the gold’s sheen and lustre on canvas and will reportedly not crack or fade, even after 1,000 years. The 50 Golden Finites events started with six of Kim’s perpetual golden chef-d’oeuvres that were prominently displayed in the Dome area of the exhibition hall, accompanied by musical performances and enchantment-inducing light projections. The fact that Kim is skilled and competent is demonstrated by his piece titled The Last Supper I The painting is stunning to look at since not only is its inventiveness remarkable but also its attention to detail.

In the meantime, a number of Kim’s smaller artworks were displayed within the Glasshouse, which is located next to the Dome area. These artworks include the Golden Horse and the Tree of Abundance, amongst others. Aureo Gallery founder Serena Chiam spoke during the unveiling, stated that the exhibition of Kim’s exquisite works is intended to captivate the gallery’s prominent art collectors and prospects. Chiam established the gallery in 2017, three years after being captivated by Kim Il Tae’s gold paintings during a business trip. She brought the first series of Kim’s artworks to Malaysia and is always eager to introduce his gold artwork to a wider audience. Chiam stated following in the footsteps of these everlasting brands, and Aureo Gallery will join the pedestal of opulence and elevate Kim Il Tae’s outstanding works in the art world