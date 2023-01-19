The Fabulous is a straightforward story of four friends enjoying a good time

THE FABULOUS is a Netflix original series consisting of eight episodes, that is written by Kim Ji-hee and directed by Kim Jung-hyun. The TV series explores the adventures of a group of friends who are determined to take on the challenges of joining Seoul’s cut-throat fashion industry. Each of the pals is aspiring to one of the major jobs within the industry. The plot of the series is straightforward, but it’s incredibly intriguing that the creators chose to tell it through the viewpoint of the fashion business. Ji Woo-min (Choi Min-ho) enchants everyone with his shy, carefree smile. He does a smooth job of switching from being vulnerable and behaving like a lovely lover boy. On the other hand, Ji-eun’s (Chae Soo-bin) life is beautiful, perhaps a little too flawless for her own good. It would have been good to see more development and progress in her character.

Someone is always there to save the day for her whenever she has problems at work, demonstrating how model-perfect her career ended up being. The Fabulous greatly emphasises friendship throughout, using the fashion world as the ideal backdrop for all of the ups and downs. This TV series was engaging to watch because of its focus on friendship. This was made feasible by the four main cast members’ great chemistry, which effectively conveyed their tight relationship. With them in your posse, you might start to think that everything is possible. In terms of their relationship, Ji Woo-min and Pyo Ji-eun just have a normal retroactively-came-to-the-realisation love affair, with little romanticism permeating through the many situations when he has helped her and she has blamed everything on him.