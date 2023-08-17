Reviving once-forgotten styles

IN the ever-evolving world of fashion, styles and trends often come full circle, drawing inspiration from the past to shape the present. Among the vast array of fashion terminologies, there exists a treasure trove of vintage terms that have fallen into obscurity over the years. Today, we embark on a journey through the fashion dictionary, unearthing forgotten style terms and reviving their historical significance and relevance in today’s fashion lexicon. Crinoline In the mid-19th century, the crinoline, a stiff and bell-shaped petticoat made of horsehair or steel hoops, revolutionised women’s fashion. Embraced by Victorian ladies, the crinoline created a voluminous silhouette, accentuating their waistlines while allowing for an air of elegance and grace in their movements. Although no longer a staple, its influence can be seen in the structured ballgowns and voluminous skirts that grace modern runways, inspiring designers to reimagine the concept of extravagance in contemporary fashion.

Spats In the early 20th century, spats were all the rage among well-dressed gentlemen. These protective shoe covers, typically made of fabric or leather, adorned men’s shoes to shield them from dirt and debris while lending an air of sophistication. Although spats have largely faded from everyday use, their spirit lives on in modern shoe design with ankle boots, shoe accessories, and the occasional runway appearance, emphasising the enduring appeal of menswear-inspired fashion.

Dickey Long before layering became a fashion trend, the dickey reigned supreme as a clever and practical accessory. A false shirt front, often in a contrasting colour or pattern, the dickey created the illusion of a full shirt without the added bulk. In recent years, dickeys have made a quiet comeback in contemporary fashion, serving as statement collars or bibs and adding a whimsical touch to otherwise simple outfits.

Mantua The 18th-century mantua was an opulent and sumptuous gown worn by elite women in Europe. Its rich, heavy fabric and intricate draping showcased the wearer’s social status and appreciation for craftsmanship. While modern fashion leans towards lighter and more accessible fabrics, the grandeur of the mantua persists in couture designs and red carpet ensembles, honouring the timeless appeal of regal elegance.