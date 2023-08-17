IN the ever-evolving world of fashion, styles and trends often come full circle, drawing inspiration from the past to shape the present. Among the vast array of fashion terminologies, there exists a treasure trove of vintage terms that have fallen into obscurity over the years. Today, we embark on a journey through the fashion dictionary, unearthing forgotten style terms and reviving their historical significance and relevance in today’s fashion lexicon.
Crinoline
In the mid-19th century, the crinoline, a stiff and bell-shaped petticoat made of horsehair or steel hoops, revolutionised women’s fashion. Embraced by Victorian ladies, the crinoline created a voluminous silhouette, accentuating their waistlines while allowing for an air of elegance and grace in their movements. Although no longer a staple, its influence can be seen in the structured ballgowns and voluminous skirts that grace modern runways, inspiring designers to reimagine the concept of extravagance in contemporary fashion.
Spats
In the early 20th century, spats were all the rage among well-dressed gentlemen. These protective shoe covers, typically made of fabric or leather, adorned men’s shoes to shield them from dirt and debris while lending an air of sophistication. Although spats have largely faded from everyday use, their spirit lives on in modern shoe design with ankle boots, shoe accessories, and the occasional runway appearance, emphasising the enduring appeal of menswear-inspired fashion.
Dickey
Long before layering became a fashion trend, the dickey reigned supreme as a clever and practical accessory. A false shirt front, often in a contrasting colour or pattern, the dickey created the illusion of a full shirt without the added bulk. In recent years, dickeys have made a quiet comeback in contemporary fashion, serving as statement collars or bibs and adding a whimsical touch to otherwise simple outfits.
Mantua
The 18th-century mantua was an opulent and sumptuous gown worn by elite women in Europe. Its rich, heavy fabric and intricate draping showcased the wearer’s social status and appreciation for craftsmanship. While modern fashion leans towards lighter and more accessible fabrics, the grandeur of the mantua persists in couture designs and red carpet ensembles, honouring the timeless appeal of regal elegance.
Buskin
In ancient times, buskins were knee-high, sturdy boots worn by actors in Greek and Roman theater productions. These shoes were not only functional but also served as a symbol of theatricality and drama. Today, bold and statement footwear with unique designs can be seen as a nod to the spirit of the buskin, epitomising the showmanship and artistic expression of theatrical fashion.
The fashion dictionary is a treasury of timeless terms that have shaped the course of style history. As we unearth forgotten style terms, we discover their relevance and influence in shaping the modern fashion landscape. From the crinoline’s graceful bell to the regal mantua’s elegance, these vintage terms continue to inspire designers, fashion enthusiasts, and runway shows around the world. So, let us embrace the past with open arms, bringing to life these forgotten gems and honouring the rich legacy of fashion.