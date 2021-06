CHRIS M.J. believes the world needs more smiles, laughter and joy. With that in mind, he started a YouTube spot called The Khabar Baik Show early this year.

“It is like a news channel. The only difference is that I present the good news that takes place in Malaysia,” explains the 26-year-old content creator.

His show format includes interviews with inspiring people who have done Malaysia proud and spread positivity with their deeds for the community.

He cites an interview with a samaritan named Cheah Kok Hon.

Cheah repairs old laptops and gives them to children who cannot afford computers, says Seremban-born Chris, whose father is Chindian and mother, Peranakan. He has two sisters.

“What he does is really inspiring,” said Chris.

Another interview that has warmed the hearts of followers was with R. Pravin.

At the young age of 20, he went on a lofty mission: to start a food bank for hungry and needy people.

“His mission in life is to make Malaysia a zero-hunger nation.”

The Khabar Baik Show can run from five minutes to half an hour. Chris works hard to put up new content every week. To date, he has put up more than 15 episodes on YouTube.

Viewer numbers have spiked over the past few months.

“I enjoy making people smile.”

His aim is to work on making The Khabar Baik Show into something bigger and better.

“I would like to see it being aired on national television,” he says.