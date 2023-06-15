The Festival of the Force Special Guests

Several special guests at the upcoming Festival of the Force speak to theSun

Syahrin and members of the 501st will appear in full Star Wars regalia at the event. - PIX BY MUHAMMAD ADIB FARHAN/SUNPIX

Syahrin - Commanding Officer for the 501st Legion Malaysia Garrison 1. Which Star Wars movie is your favourite, and which one made you a fan of the franchise? The earliest Star Wars movie that I remember is The Empire Strikes Back. I think it was a Friday night when I first watched it, and the storyline which was different from action movies had me hooked. 2. How has Star Wars impacted your life, whether personal, professional or both? The events I attend are usually the best time for me to spend time with my family. My sons are also fans of the franchise; the eldest used to wear costumes, and the youngest is still doing it. 3. For those that don’t know, can you describe what the 501st Legion Malaysia Garrison is, and what they do? We usually participate in events conducted by NGOs for charity. By donning our costumes, people will usually take pictures with us, and that helps during donation drives. When they see Star Wars characters, they become more interested. Usually, kids have a bigger reaction to us. The requirement to join the Garrison needs someone to be above 18 years old, they need to have a screen-accurate Star Wars costume, and because the 501st is concentrated on the villains, the costumes have to be in that line. 4. What plans do you and the garrison have for the Festival of the Force? We will be working with GAPS on a donation drive. During the event, we have a large number of people in costumes.

Arif Rafhan – Comic artist, illustrator, concept artist 1. Which Star Wars movie is your favourite, and which one made you a fan of the franchise? I was born when A New Hope was released in the US, so its very near and dear to me. The first shot [in the film] was an eye-opener for me as a kid. It made me fall in love with movies instantly. [As] I grew up, the Prequel Trilogy was released. 2. How has Star Wars impacted your life, whether personal, professional or both? Both, but it was more personal. Like my mom was a single mother, but she never bought me Star Wars toys, but she got me Star Wars merchandise that was educational in nature. When I was six, she bought me a Star Wars audio book. She would put on these cassettes, and I would learn from them. I would listen to them everyday with my mother. I never bought Star Wars toys until I was almost 40 years old. My best birthday present was when my wife bought me a Darth Vader helmet. 3. One of the (many) things you’re known for is your Star Wars batik. How much effort and time does a single piece take to complete? A few years ago, Julian reached out to me and we talked about this event. Before this, my art and comics were about Malaysia. When Julian contacted me, I had no idea the kind of art that I wanted to do. When COVID-19 hit, I lay low, but I kept thinking about the event and what I wanted to make that had to be unique to Star Wars and Malaysia. To refine my batik artwork, I used the core design and influence of real batik. Eventually, I told Julian that I would make batik artwork for Star Wars. As for how long, it varies. When I first started, it took longer. It took me about two weeks. Then it got faster and faster. 4. As you will be bringing some of your works for the Festival, will they be up for auction or will they be sold for a fixed price? Some will be for auction, and some will be at a fixed price. But whatever amount is bid on the artwork, it will be given to the charity.

Alan Quah – Comic artist 1. Which Star Wars movie is your favourite, and which one made you a fan of the franchise? I watched Episode 4 to 6 more than three dozen times with The Empire Strikes Back being my favourite. 2. How has Star Wars impacted your life, whether personal, professional or both? It has had a huge impact on me growing up, I would copy the entire movie adaptation of “The Empire Strikes Back” comic by Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson onto my primary school textbook panel by panel from start to finish including the word balloons. I would be able to draw any of the Star Wars characters and ships. Eventually I became a comic artist because of my love for this series.