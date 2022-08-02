The Flash nears finish line in upcoming season 9

THE CW’s hit series The Flash is officially nearing its end. As per the network’s announcement, the superhero show is set to wrap things up after its upcoming ninth season. Executive producer Eric Wallace recently opened up about the emotional journey.

In a statement, he said: “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race.”

He then went on to thank the fellow cast and crew for their dedication and hard work “who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The Flash is the last of the Arrowverse series to take its final bow. Arrow bid farewell to fans in 2020 after eight seasons, whereas the Supergirl series ended its run last November.

Although The Flash was originally meant to conclude after its eighth season, the show was renewed for one last season. Actors Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker’s contracts all got extended.

Gustin, in fact, signed a one-year contract in January, agreeing to shoot 15 more episodes of the show. But instead of its usual fall premiere, The Flash would premiere in midseason, marking a new milestone for the show.

Gustin who has yet to comment on the final season previously spoke about his love for the character and series.

“Listen, I may never have a job this cool again, that this many people actually tune in to watch, so I’m not gonna take it for granted,” he said.

“Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that.”

Season 9 of The Flash is set to premiere in 2023 and production will begin in September this year.