The Flash star Ezra Miller apologises for criminal behaviour

AFTER months of silence and various incidents of criminal conduct, troubled The Flash star Ezra Miller has released a statement, claiming they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behaviour that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues, as well as assault and abuse allegations.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, also apologised for their actions.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The embattled actor played the DC Comics character Barry Allen in 2017’s Justice League and its 2021 counterpart, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

However, the role has been overshadowed by Miller’s off-screen behaviour.

Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, after police investigated an incident involving several bottles of alcohol being taken from a residence while the homeowners were not present.

Previously, the most notable first notch in Miller’s crime spree occurred in 2020, after a recording surfaced in which they appeared to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland.

Then, the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. In early June, Miller was accused of child grooming.

The series of scandals has become a snowballing public relations issue, not only for Miller, but also for Warner Bros. Discovery, which has employed the actor across two of its cornerstone franchises – DC Comics films and the Harry Potter spinoff series Fantastic Beasts.

A source close to the studio says that Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.