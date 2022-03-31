‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller faces new legal woes

ACTOR Ezra Miller is in trouble with the law after a series of worrying incidents took place over the weekend in Hawaii.

The first incident took place while the 29-year-old actor was apparently on vacation in the town of Hilo. On Sunday night, he was out at a karaoke bar when he suddenly began yelling obscenities and attempting to attack people.

Police were called to the scene and immediately arrested Miller, and he the posted bail the next morning.

However, on Tuesday, a restraining order was then filed against Miller by a couple with whom he had been staying in Hawaii. They alleged that hours after his release , he had returned to their home and began threatening them verbally, and had stolen some of their personal belongings, including their cash and passports.

Investigations are still ongoing, and there has been no comment as yet from the Hawaii police or from Miller’s representatives.

It remains to be seen how the situation will impact Miller’s career prospects. The star is set to appear in the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, out April 15, and is preparing to step back in the shoes of superhero Barry Allen in The Flash, due to hit theatres next year.