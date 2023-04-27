The future of shopping

With more businesses and services moving online, we explore the pros and cons of online vs in-store shopping

The emergence of e-commerce platforms and marketplaces has also made it easier for shoppers to access a wide range of products and services at competitive prices. – ALL PIX VIA 123RF

THE recent season of Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a time of celebration and joy for many Malaysians. It is a time to gather with family and friends, indulge in delicious traditional foods, and dress up in beautiful new clothes. However, the onset of the pandemic has changed the way we celebrate and shop for coming festivities. Over the past few years, there has been a significant shift towards online shopping during the festive season. This shift has gained momentum since the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing Movement Control Order (MCO) in the country. With social distancing and limited physical interactions being strongly advised at that time, many people have found online shopping to be a safer and more convenient way to shop for their festive needs. Also, the emergence of e-commerce platforms and marketplaces has also made it easier for shoppers to access a wide range of products and services at competitive prices, with attractive discounts and promotions during the festive season. This has led to a significant shift towards online shopping, with more people preferring the convenience of shopping from home over traditional brick-and-mortar stores or even booth fairs and festivals. So, let’s delve into the reasons behind this shift, and explore the advantages and disadvantages of both online and in-store shopping for the festive needs.

Product Selection One of the biggest advantages of online shopping is the sheer number of products that are available. Online stores don’t have the same physical limitations as physical stores, so they can offer a much wider selection of products. If you’re searching for something specific, you’re much more likely to find it online than in a physical store and its worldwide. However, physical stores have their own advantages when it comes to product selection. When you shop in a physical store, you can see, feel and test/try the products in person, which can help you make a more informed decision. Pricing and Discounts Another key difference between physical and online stores is pricing. Online stores are often able to offer lower prices than physical stores because they don’t have the same overhead costs. And sometimes, online stores often run sales and offer discounts that aren’t available in physical stores. Nonetheless, physical stores also have their own advantages when it comes to pricing. Many physical stores offer price matching guarantees, which means that they will match or beat the prices of their online competitors. Customer Service and Returns Returns and customer service are two other areas where physical and online stores differ. When you shop in a physical store, you can usually return items in person, which is more convenient than mailing them back to an online store. Furthermore, physical stores frequently employ knowledgeable sales associates who can assist you with any questions or concerns you may have. In terms of returns and customer service, online stores also have their advantages. Free returns are frequently available at online retailers, and support is frequently available by phone, email, or live chat.