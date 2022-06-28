The future of tech

Technology has the potential to do many things, one of which is to change the world

WE should be thankful that we are able to live in an era in which advances in science and technology can provide us with assistance, making our lives easier, and prompt us to rethink the ways in which we go about our daily lives. There is no doubt that this list of current and future technologies has the potential to revolutionise our lives even further, thanks to the technology that humans have already developed and paved. The remarkable tools and resources that have been made available to us as a result of advancements in technology have given us access to a wealth of information that is currently at our fingertips, as can be seen in how smartphones have completely taken over everyone’s lives. Technology is advancing swiftly, with each year bringing new discoveries and groundbreaking ideas. Even now, some of the most brilliant minds are developing the next piece of technology that will fundamentally alter our way of life. Hence, inventions that seem like they belong in a science fiction novel are actually being materialised right now. From robots that can read minds, to AI that can create their own images, holograms, and bionic human body parts, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to future technology.

Working in VR

The potential of Augmented Reality (AR) is phenomenal. It has been around for a while in the form of various apps that can overlay information around you. It differs from virtual reality in that it overlays information rather than simply immersing you in a virtual world. Employers are experimenting with augmented reality and virtual reality gadgets in the office. They can be utilised in a variety of ways, such as for visual representations of blueprints, virtual scale models of products under development, and even basic virtual team meetings. Cognitive robots

The concept of reading someone’s mind has moved beyond the realm of science fiction thanks to significant technological advancements in recent years and has been one of the most intriguing and useful applications that researchers have had the opportunity to test up to today. Researchers have created a way for tetraplegic patients to interact with the world using a machine-learning algorithm, a robot arm, and a brain-computer interface. Eventually, the algorithm can adapt to the preferences and brain signals of an individual. It is possible that tetraplegic patients could one day have wheelchairs that are controlled by their brains or other assistive devices. Electric or self-driving cars

Electric vehicles have been on the market for quite some time, and their performance and range continue to improve. Because of recent developments in battery technology, growing infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, and a surge in investment, autonomous vehicles are getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. For instance, Tesla already has a highly developed mode called Autopilot that can take over some of the driving functions, but one day, auto-makers intend to make it possible to drive without using your hands. Space and workplace robots