The future space

Introducing the sensational virtual chat platform, Gather

OVER the past two years, we have seen some drastic changes take place in our lives. Whether it is our professional or personal affairs, the need for social distancing has led to people seeking out new ways to connect. Thus, virtual apps have been a valuable asset in bringing people together in these uncertain times. One specific online app is Gather, which was launched during the peak of the pandemic. Designed as a video chat platform, Gather aims at making online interactions more personal. The virtual app builds a metaverse that allows users to work, socialise and learn. From working in a virtual office, to catching a movie with your pals, Gather blends real-life interactions into virtual spaces that are realistic and simple to use. Here are five ways you can use Gather:

Build your own office space Looking to work from your office but concerned about the potential risks? Well, fret not, because Gather is here for you! Contrary to other virtual platforms, Gather allows its users to build and customise their own workspaces in the metaverse. Yup, just like any regular physical office setting, the software allows you to design an environment that best reflects your company culture. You can decide if you like to work with existing default options or start from scratch. If you need a little help, Gather has an option that allows other staff to decorate the virtual space with you. From the floor tiles to the natural elements, these chosen features will not only enrich your virtual experience but also boost your productivity from home. Korean tech company, Seoul Digital Foundation (SDF) was among the first global organisations to have embraced Gather. Just two months ago, the Korean corporation establish its very first office branch in Gather.

Host business events Aside from designing office spaces, Gather is also designed to hold virtual spaces that can carry up to 100 members at a time. As a matter of fact, this particular feature can mimic the social interactions and settings of physical social event space. Since hosting a physical social event is still risky, Gather may be your next bet! Whether it is to celebrate a milestone or to showcase a new product, Gather allows you to continue advancing your business despite the pandemic. Numerous companies have utilised this for their greater good. The American publishing company, Wizards of the Coast showcased exclusive card collections to their audiences last year on the platform.

Play online games Here, Gather Town fulfil its promise of providing a safe, exciting and fun time to its users. Built to integrate various multiplayer games into its system, the platform is a safe haven for youths (especially game lovers) to have fun and enjoy the company of their friends. Some games are strategic, others are designed for pure fun and laughter. In fact, here are some of the many options users can pick from: Draw Battle: Require users to spilt into two teams and compete in a drawing battle. The contestant has to draw random words for teammates to guess. The winner is the first person to guess it correctly. Poker: Similarly, to the usual game, users win the battle by putting on their best poker face, calling their bluffs and going all-in to win every chip. But here, users sit around a virtual poker table. Battle Tetris: Players are treated with a new spin on Tetris. Instead of playing just by yourself, you can compete against your friends in a head-to-head battle. But if you prefer your own company, there is also a solo version just for you. Down for across: Allow players to solve crosswords with friends. Likewise Battle Tetris, you can also solve clues just by yourself if you like to. Also, in case you are wondering – you can play the games together while chatting with your friends through video chat.