The Glory co-stars confirmed to be dating

OVER the weekend, Korean media outlet Dispatch released images of The Glory co-stars Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon secretly travelling together, claiming that the two were dating.

According to reports, the two had begun dating soon after meeting on the show's set, where Lee portrayed the enigmatic, handsome doctor Joo Yeo-jung, and Lim played the school bully-turned-evil villain Park Yeon-jin. Fans were unaware that romance was developing between these two even as The Glory reached its dramatic conclusion.

Soon after Dispatch broke the news, their relationship was later verified by their respective agencies.

Lim's company said in a statement: “Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings. We’d be grateful if you’d look warmly upon [their relationship].”

A similar remark was made by Lee’s agency: “After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know each other.”

While Lee had his acting debut in the 2017 black comedy Prison Playbook, where he played the young version of Jung Kyung-ho's character, Lim made her acting debut in the 2011 film Disaster Movie, before becoming a household name in The Glory.

Congratulations to the new couple!