The goddess allure

Burberry Beauty empowers women

BURBERRY is proud to introduce its latest olfactory masterpiece, the Goddess Eau de Parfum. This exceptional fragrance is a harmonious symphony led by a trio of distinct vanillas, each carefully collected by hand and aged to perfection. The vanilla beans undergo a meticulous process of drying in the sun, lasting five to seven weeks, before being lovingly stored in wooden boxes to develop their signature sweet aroma. Amandine Clerc-Marie, the talented perfumer behind this creation, shared her vision for Burberry Goddess, “My initial goal for Burberry Goddess was to expand upon the common use of vanilla to deliver a new kind of rich olfactive experience. For this purpose, I used three distinct types of vanilla extraction.” She then continued, “The first is a vanilla infusion, which provides the brightest, woody vanilla possible.

“Then I used Firgood, also known as Vanilla Caviar, for the first time in a fragrance. This innovative new ingredient adds a sweet, rich, and animalic vanilla. Lastly, Vanilla Absolute is darker and richer, enhancing the fragrance with a mysterious, milky aspect.” In the pursuit of the perfect vanilla accord, these precious vanilla notes are complemented by bright lavender diva essence from Provence, creating an aromatic balance. Earthy notes of cocoa and ginger roots further enrich the olfactory pyramid, making the Burberry Goddess an enchanting and well-rounded fragrance. Beyond its captivating scent, Burberry Goddess makes a statement with its elegant bottle design. This marks Burberry’s first-ever refillable fragrance, combining modern aesthetics with a nod to the brand’s heritage. The gabardine-inspired outer casing, adorned with a gold label, pays homage to Burberry’s longstanding legacy. Meanwhile, the archive-inspired bottle is given a contemporary twist with a gold medallion, making it a true collector’s item. Sustainability is also at the forefront of Burberry’s commitment, and the Goddess Eau de Parfum bottle design reflects this ethos.