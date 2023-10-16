The goddess allure

BURBERRY is proud to introduce its latest olfactory masterpiece, the Goddess Eau de Parfum. This exceptional fragrance is a harmonious symphony led by a trio of distinct vanillas, each carefully collected by hand and aged to perfection.
The vanilla beans undergo a meticulous process of drying in the sun, lasting five to seven weeks, before being lovingly stored in wooden boxes to develop their signature sweet aroma.
Amandine Clerc-Marie, the talented perfumer behind this creation, shared her vision for Burberry Goddess, “My initial goal for Burberry Goddess was to expand upon the common use of vanilla to deliver a new kind of rich olfactive experience. For this purpose, I used three distinct types of vanilla extraction.” She then continued, “The first is a vanilla infusion, which provides the brightest, woody vanilla possible.
“Then I used Firgood, also known as Vanilla Caviar, for the first time in a fragrance. This innovative new ingredient adds a sweet, rich, and animalic vanilla. Lastly, Vanilla Absolute is darker and richer, enhancing the fragrance with a mysterious, milky aspect.” In the pursuit of the perfect vanilla accord, these precious vanilla notes are complemented by bright lavender diva essence from Provence, creating an aromatic balance.
Earthy notes of cocoa and ginger roots further enrich the olfactory pyramid, making the Burberry Goddess an enchanting and well-rounded fragrance. Beyond its captivating scent, Burberry Goddess makes a statement with its elegant bottle design.
This marks Burberry’s first-ever refillable fragrance, combining modern aesthetics with a nod to the brand’s heritage. The gabardine-inspired outer casing, adorned with a gold label, pays homage to Burberry’s longstanding legacy.
Meanwhile, the archive-inspired bottle is given a contemporary twist with a gold medallion, making it a true collector’s item. Sustainability is also at the forefront of Burberry’s commitment, and the Goddess Eau de Parfum bottle design reflects this ethos.
The design allows consumers to make environmentally conscious choices. The bottle incorporates recycled glass and the refill is crafted from recycled and recyclable aluminium. Not only does this reduce the environmental footprint, but the aluminium also minimises light exposure, ensuring a longer shelf life for the refills and allowing customers to cherish their fragrances for an extended period.
For fragrance enthusiasts, Burberry Goddess EDP is available in three sizes to suit everyone’s specific preferences. It comes in 100ml, 50ml and 30ml. But Burberry’s Goddess Eau de Parfum is more than just a fragrance - it is part of a larger campaign that carries profound meaning.
The name “Burberry Goddess” signifies a powerful archetype, one that resonates with women of today who seek strength and empowerment. The campaign film tells a story of self-discovery and collective strength.
Depicting lionesses symbolises the collective power of female strength and support, emphasising that together, women can unearth their inner goddess and achieve the extraordinary. Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum is a sensory journey, a symbol of empowerment and a testament to sustainability.
With its unique blend of vanillas and aromatic notes, along with its beautifully designed refillable bottle, Burberry Goddess is set to leave an indelible mark in the world of perfumery.