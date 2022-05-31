The Good and Bad of Cannes 2022

LAST week the 75th Cannes Film Festival took its bow, with the renowned Palme d'Or going to Triangle of Sadness. The successful event just serves as a reminder of why people like going to the movies.

In addition, Tom Cruise received a surprise honourary Palme d'Or at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, which received a five-minute standing ovation. He was also given a tribute reel before the film played, which was unexpected.

“Thank you for being here. We’re here for you. I make these movies for all of you,” the blockbuster star said.

According to Variety, the biggest Cannes winners were Neon, an indie distributor who helped Bong Joon-2019 Ho's Palme d'Or winner Parasite into an Oscar-winning smash. Neon also acquired Ruben Stlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness, his third deal out of Cannes. The English-language gross-out comedy starring Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson is about a luxury trip for the super-rich that ends up stranded on a remote island.

Star power was also out in full force at Cannes. Following a 2021 edition that was overshadowed by the epidemic, the energy on the red carpet has been more cheerful this year, thanks to the attendance of celebrities such as Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, and Sharon Stone.

Moving on, the film Elvis, starring Austin Butler, received the longest standing ovation at this year's Cannes Film Festival, at 12 minutes. As Butler replicated some of Elvis Presley's best hits, the audience in Cannes enthusiastically applauded and cheered for the actor.

Christina Aguilera also performed at the 28th annual amfAR during the Cannes Film Festival, within a tent at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc. Her five-song set began with the 2002 dance anthem Dirrty, then to Moulin Rouge!

Others, on the other hand, did not hold up well. George Miller’s US$60 million epic romance picture Three Thousand Years of Longing received a lukewarm reception from the Cannes audience, despite the draw of stars like Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Perhaps audiences were tired out by the heat. Reportedly, Cannes guests complained that the Palais was too muggy and overheated during the premieres.