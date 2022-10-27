The Guardians of the Galaxy’s big Christmas surprise

MARVEL Studios is back with another Special Presentation, and for this holiday season, they are presenting The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

To get in the Christmas spirit, they are looking to recruit the ‘help’ of a special someone – Hollywood star Kevin Bacon, who will be playing himself.

The trailer for the upcoming Special debuted on Oct 25 and shows the remaining Guardians trying to come up with a plan to cheer up Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) who’s sad about Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) being gone – by throwing him a grand Christmas party.

Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) take the lead this time around, and they go on a hilarious adventure to hunt down Bacon to turn him into him a Christmas ‘present’ for Star-Lord.

The trailer looks like a fun sitcom episode, and even writer/director James Gunn told Entertainment Tonight that the audience will “get all the holiday goodness that you would expect from the Guardians ”who have “very little understanding of what Christmas actually is.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney+ Nov 25.

Meanwhile, the team has already wrapped up filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is the last instalment in the franchise featuring Pratt, Saldana and the rest of the team.

Gunn also mentioned in Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast earlier this year that “it’s so, so big and dark and different from what people might be expecting it to be.” Volume 3 is slated to be in theatres next year in May.

Watch the trailer below: