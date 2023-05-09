The Idol gets cancelled

HBO has pulled the plug on the controversial drama centred around the music industry, featuring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, after its inaugural season.

Described as one of HBO’s most thought-provoking original shows, The Idol garnered a significant and positive response from its audience, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the network.

Despite this, after careful contemplation, both HBO’s decision-makers and the show’s creators and producers concluded that a second season would not be pursued. The contributions of the creative team, cast and crew were acknowledged and appreciated.

This announcement arrives nearly two months after the conclusion of the show’s first and only season, which aired in June. The initial season of five episodes was mired in controversy from its inception, as the series by Levinson and Tesfaye, revolving around the unconventional relationship between a pop star and a cult leader, faced multiple allegations of a tumultuous development phase.

The Idol initially premiered to scathing critiques at the Cannes Film Festival before making its HBO debut. Although speculations regarding a swift cancellation circulated, HBO refuted these claims.

Nevertheless, the initially planned six-episode season was shortened to five.

The series, despite captivating audiences with Blackpink’s Jennie stepping into her acting persona and the alluring fashion choices of Lily-Rose Depp, ultimately struggled to sustain viewer interest. Upon its premiere, the show was met with unfavourable reviews and encountered challenges in winning over the audience.