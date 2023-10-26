The International 2023: Clash of Titans as finals weekend nears

THE International 2023, the most prestigious Dota 2 tournament, has almost reached its climax with its finals weekend on this upcoming Oct 27 to Oct 29.

With an impressive prize pool of USD3,098,318 (RM14,806,861.72), the tournament started with 20 teams going through heated battles in group stages and the initial stage of the tournament bracket.

With only eight teams remaining, four in the upper bracket and four in the lower bracket, the heat has definitely turned up as any of the teams have the chance to claim the elusive Aegis of Champions, the ultimate symbol of victory in the game.

The previous year’s winner, Tundra Esports, was eliminated from the competition last Sunday in Seattle, United States.