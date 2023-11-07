The King of Musang King to feature on streamlining site

COMING soon, loyal members of Prime Video in Malaysia can finally stream the highest-grossing Singaporean film of 2023, The King of Musang King, exclusively on the streaming site starting from July 27.

This fantastic film follows the story of Mao Shan (Jack Neo), an ambitious durian farmer who wishes to expand his sales overseas against pressure from the “Three Heavenly Kings” of the business. He helps Mei Lian (Yeo Yann Yann), his neighbour and sole supporter, to improve her durian farm harvests and develops feelings for her in the process.

However, Mei Lian’s long-separated husband, Jin Shui (Mark Lee), returns, complicating things. Jin Shui tries to influence Mei Lian’s children against Mao Shan, as Mao Shan fights to save both their businesses and win Mei Lian’s heart.

