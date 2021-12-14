The last chapter

Money Heist creator Álex Pina bids farewell to the heist series and its unforgettable characters

Pina (third from right) together with the cast and crew of Money Heist during the premiere of the final season in Madrid. — PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX

BEFORE it became a worldwide hit, Money Heist (known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish) premiered in its native Spain on the TV channel Antena 3 back in May 2017. Originally, the crime drama – following a group of thieves who broke into the Royal Mint of Spain – was deemed a commercial failure as it struggled to attract an audience. So much so, it was cancelled after two seasons. But things quickly changed for the better when Netflix acquired broadcast rights to the series. Within four months, Money Heist quickly became the most-watched non-English series on the streamer, thanks purely to word-of-mouth. Fans were engrossed by the thrilling adventures of the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his band of thieves pulling off impossible heists, first in the Royal Mint, and eventually the Bank of Spain. But after three long seasons (which were cut into five for broadcast on Netflix), the crime show has officially come to an end. Its final instalment premiered on Dec 3. Series creator Álex Pina recently took part in an online fan conference where he answered questions about his work on Money Heist, and was more than happy to share his thoughts about saying goodbye to the show and its characters.

How did it feel to be on the Bank of Spain set for the last time? “I think it is a bittersweet sensation. It is kind of the end of an era, it is turned into a heist that has lasted three seasons, which is a lot for a heist – that is a bit over a hundred hours on the inside. But I think that it is also an incredible moment that we have been able to bring this to a close. It has been a really wild ride, like a second life. “So, it is really a feeling of sorrow but also of satisfaction. I am very pleased and the images are still here. In the end, a set allows you to have an environment where your characters find themselves, and this set will continue to live as long as there is someone watching it. So, I am happy to have gotten this far.”

How have you evolved as a creator from the first day you entered the Bank of Spain set? “Well, I think that he [speaking of himself] is essentially the same person. In the end, we have been writing with about the same degree of ambition that we had at the beginning, trying to have the best possible sequence right up to the last minute. We keep shooting no matter what. “But since we started working with Netflix, we had greater freedom of imagination because ultimately, producing work for 190 countries allows you to have boundless imagination. Before we were constrained by a particular reality and now we have a kind of freedom. “I think those are the factors but essentially we have continued to maintain the same standard that has ultimately brought us here, which is designing complex characters, characters with many layers and a narrative pace with constant twists. And that is something that we have kept up.”

Does it hurt to leave behind the characters you created? “I think that the writer’s process in their work and that of the actor who brings a character to life are somewhat different processes. I think that as writers, we create many characters and you form links to them, you end up preferring some characters because they are much more fun to write, much more playful. “Berlin is a playful character for me, Denver as well. With other characters, you have a love-hate relationship. The Professor, for example, makes you suffer because he has got that brain, his plans have to be brilliant. “You have to constantly be weaving through his plots and that makes you spend a ton of time in front of the whiteboard. But ultimately, that makes you grow as a writer. More than mourning, I have experienced melancholy. When something ends, you come back with nostalgia. It is nostalgia that the author has for their characters. “But it is true at certain points, like when we you realise that all this is ending, it does create a feeling of sadness in you. But I think that it is much less intense than the symbiosis that the actor has with their character.”

How has the show’s success affected you personally and professionally? “Well, professionally, I think that ultimately, when your audience gets bigger, there is more of a sense of vertigo you feel as a creator. This makes you respond with greater levels of commitment; while writing, in production, and finally in the amount of engagement. “Because you tell yourself: ‘Alright, we have been writing for Spain, we have been doing this for a long time, making good shows, getting little prices within Spain’. But on the other hand, when the show takes off in terms of quality, quantity and the people involved, you feel that you have a greater responsibility to reach these people. “So we have had a greater commitment, we have been in more of a panic, and our writing process is much more intense. Especially when we were getting started on the third season, because we took nearly two months to say yes to Netflix. We wanted to make sure and explore whether we could make three more seasons about a heist. “And ultimately, what makes you so engaged is the feeling of vertigo, of disappointing so many people. Being bigger means having a sense of responsibility because the disappointment is also bigger.”

If someone proposed to bring Money Heist back in five years, what would the Álex Pina of today say? “Well, I am not one to talk here. I mean, we had finished Money Heist once and had no intent of going back to it after two seasons. Doing a second heist seemed like something improbable and, in fact, we spent a long time giving Netflix an answer. So, I think that nowadays, I tell you that it is almost more impossible to revisit Money Heist than it was back then. “It is very difficult to think of what they would even steal, not just why they would steal. I mean, nowadays it seems more unthinkable, more miraculous that something would happen like what happened. Right now, the matter is closed and I do not know what is going to happen. “It could be that an idea comes up, but it seems improbable and impossible that Money Heist would be reopened. But I will never deny having said that.”

5 things to know about Money Heist THE following are five facts about the show about a gang of thieves who launch elaborate heists: Sleeper hit The debut season of the series scored so-so ratings when it was first broadcast on free-to-air Spanish TV station Antena 3. The first episode aired on May 2, 2017 and was seen by four million viewers, but the audience kept dropping and the final episode of the season captured just 1.4 million viewers. It was only after Netflix bought it, re-edited it, dubbed it and began streaming it in December 2017 that the show took off in Spain and the rest of the world. Resistance symbol The story centres on a group of criminals who break into Spain’s Royal Mint to print their own money, an allegory of revolt against the excesses of capitalism that struck a chord with many viewers a decade after the global financial crisis. French daily Le Monde called the series “an allegory of rebellion” and the red overalls and Salvador Dali masks worn by the fictional thieves in the series have been donned in protests around the globe.