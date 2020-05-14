The laughing game

PHOON CHI HO has built a reputation as one of the country’s top comedy performers. He has written scripts for sitcoms like Small Mission Enterprise, Oh My English! and more recently, Club Mickey Mouse.

Outside of comedy, Phoon is one of the most well-known faces in the advertising world, having written, directed and acted in countless local and international advertisements across all media platforms.

Did you want to be a comedian when you were young?

“I wanted to be a pilot. I thought it would be easy. All you have to do is push a few buttons. I did not know it would involve maths. I was not good at maths. That put an end to my dream to become a pilot.

“I went for a degree in Mass Communication. My mother thought I would never stop talking, and Mass Communication would be suitable for me.”

When did you decide to be a comedian?

“I was writing for a magazine. At the same time, I used to perform, write and produce videos with my friends from college. We were doing mostly comedy sketches. We called ourselves The ComeBackKings. We performed 100 gigs around town before we [disbanded].

“I realised I could not do comedy and write at the same time. I had to decide between them. I found I was earning more through comedy [and decided to stick with that].

“Now I am questioning my decision to be a comedian. During the MCO, a comedian has difficulty sustaining himself.

“When I was younger, my mother said: ‘You better study hard if you do not want to end up becoming a despatch boy.’ These days (thanks to the MCO) a despatch boy [is getting more work] compared to a comedian!”

What advice can you give to people who want to do stand-up?

“If you have a day job, do not quit until you are successful. You may find yourself funny, but your jokes may not go well with the audience.

“It is best for you to test audiences while still holding on to your job.