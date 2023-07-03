The legacy continues

AS we all know, the Creed wing of the Rocky franchise has always been about legacy. But, unlike the other previous instalments, Creed III has something new to offer.

Sylvester Stallone revitalised the franchise in 2015 by telling the story of Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan), who was put on the path to world championship glory.

Then followed by the sequel, Creed II (2018), in which Jordan’s character fights Ivan Drago’s son, alluding to the famous fight with Carl Weathers’ Apollo (“If he dies, he dies”) and leading up to a final bout between Balboa and the Russian.

But in Creed III, it’s a whole new game, as Jordan makes his directorial debut and casts a shadow of his own. He takes over the director’s chair with the confidence of a heavyweight champion entering the ring, and gives us everything we’ve come to expect from the series, surprising us with a fresh and intriguing path.

The 2023 spinoff begins with Adonis, who has retired from boxing after dominating the sport, living happily in his sleek Los Angeles mansion with his pop-star wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), and their deaf daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), with whom they both have to communicate using sign language.

Everything is fine until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after nearly two decades in prison, eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

Things get heated, and the face-off between former friends became more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must risk his life to face Damian, a fighter with nothing to lose.