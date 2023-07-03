The legacy continues

AS we all know, the Creed wing of the Rocky franchise has always been about legacy. But, unlike the other previous instalments, Creed III has something new to offer.
Sylvester Stallone revitalised the franchise in 2015 by telling the story of Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan), who was put on the path to world championship glory.
Then followed by the sequel, Creed II (2018), in which Jordan’s character fights Ivan Drago’s son, alluding to the famous fight with Carl Weathers’ Apollo (“If he dies, he dies”) and leading up to a final bout between Balboa and the Russian.
But in Creed III, it’s a whole new game, as Jordan makes his directorial debut and casts a shadow of his own. He takes over the director’s chair with the confidence of a heavyweight champion entering the ring, and gives us everything we’ve come to expect from the series, surprising us with a fresh and intriguing path.
The 2023 spinoff begins with Adonis, who has retired from boxing after dominating the sport, living happily in his sleek Los Angeles mansion with his pop-star wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), and their deaf daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), with whom they both have to communicate using sign language.
Everything is fine until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after nearly two decades in prison, eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.
Things get heated, and the face-off between former friends became more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must risk his life to face Damian, a fighter with nothing to lose.
A whole new concept
Creed III marks the ninth instalment in the iconic Rocky franchise and the first ever without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. That’s pretty risky for a big franchise that’s been running for over 50 years not to include the main character who led up to the big name globally.
But it went pretty well, and somewhat better than I thought. Jordan’s stellar performance behind the camera – while also being cherished for his portrayal of Adonis Creed on-screen – shows that his directorial style and electric visions could make Creed III a hit.
Given that the original Creed film was directed by the critically acclaimed Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Jordan’s directorial debut was quite impressive.
Moreover, with Jordan now proving that he can revamp the Creed franchise on his own and step out of Rocky’s shadow, the future of Adonis’ story could be far more thrilling under his direction.
And I’m pretty sure if Jordan continues to direct future Creed movies or Rocky spinoffs, then Creed III proves the franchise is in good hands.
Another brilliance performance by Jonathan Majors
As much as Jordan is being praised for his direction, Jonathan Majors’ top notch performance in Creed III also plays a big role in the success of the movie.
Majors portrays a new character from Adonis’ past, Damian ‘Dame’ Anderson, who becomes Adonis’ rival and the story’s shockingly sympathetic antagonist.
The emotional arcs of the villains have been neglected in the Creed franchise due to Adonis’s emphasis on being the hero, but Majors’ villain in Creed III has significant emotional stakes in the conflict.
Of course, Majors’ performance – which unquestionably steals the show – is necessary for this to be done properly.
Although Majors has continued to showcase his acting prowess in dramatic and action roles, he is poised to rise pretty fast with his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, lighting up the screen in cinema, which casts him as the blast from the past you don’t want to witness.
Creed III could be seen completely utilising Majors’ abilities and talents, placing him against filmmaker Jordan, making his performance a critical component for the 2023 boxing film’s success.
I believe Majors will be in great demand for more deep dramatic parts after receiving good reviews and overwhelming praise for his performance in Creed III.
Fight scenes inspired by anime
It can also be seen how Jordan, as a director, paces the film well and stages the boxing matches with brutal imaginative precision. All of this is due to his fondness for anime, from which he drew inspiration for his innovative approach to the film series’ fight scenes.
Obviously, the Rocky franchise will always include references to previous Rocky boxing matches, but Jordan boldly takes the franchise in a new direction by referencing anime fights.
Jordan’s gambles pay off as he revamp the Rocky legacy with new genres and drawing inspiration from shonen anime to revitalise Creed III’s visually satisfying fight sequences.